Rebel Amrith Shenoy expelled from Karnataka Congress

By PTI

MANGALURU: The Congress on Saturday expelled AICC member Amrith Shenoy from the party for a period of six years for anti-party activities, sources said.

Shenoy, who filed his nomination as an independent candidate against the Congress- JD(S) combine candidate Pramod Madhwaraj in Udupi-Chikkamagaluru Lok Sabha constituency, had refused to withdraw his papers.

Shenoy was an aspirant for the Congress ticket in the constituency which was given to the JD(S) as part of seat-sharing agreement.

The JDS gave the ticket to Congress leader and former minister Madhwaraj as a "coalition candidate," as the party could not find a suitable candidate in the segment.

Karnataka PCC secretary Shafiulla announced the decision to expel Shenoy through a statement.