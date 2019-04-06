Home States Karnataka

UPSC topper Kanishak Kataria has a Bengaluru connect

Kanishak Kataria was a data scientist with a software lab located in the city; 23 of 759 rank holders from the state.

Published: 06th April 2019 04:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th April 2019 04:56 AM   |  A+A-

Kanishak Kataria

Kanishak Kataria (ANI photo)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Kanishak Kataria (26), who topped the country in the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exams, the results of which were announced on Friday, has a Bengaluru connect. The IIT-Bombay alumnus was employed as a data scientist with Qplum, a software lab located in the city. Kataria, has his roots in Rajasthan and trained in New Delhi for the exam. He is the second Scheduled Caste candidate to have topped the exams after Tina Dabi.  

Among women, Srushti Jayant Deshmukh emerged the topper. Ranked fourth in the overall list, she hails from Bhopal. Of the 759 candidates who have been allotted ranks, 23 are from Karnataka. They include Rahul Sharanappa Sankanur, a relative of  BJP MLC SV Sankanur, who bagged 17th rank, and 25-year-old Lakshmi N, an information science engineering graduate from BMS College in Bengaluru who secured 45th rank in her third attempt.  Dr Akash, a Karnataka Administrative Service (KAS) officer working in the Pre-University Education department, has bagged 78th rank in his sixth attempt.

READ HERE: UPSC civil services exam results out: IIT Bombay engineer declared topper

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Rahul Sankanur, who was working as a software professional, said, “I wanted to serve society by clearing the country’s top examination. I managed to clear it after four attempts. I was sure I will clear it but did not know I would get such a good rank.”  Lakshmi N, who took up the exams without any coaching, said, “I worked in the software industry for a year and quit as I wanted to chase my dream of becoming an IAS officer. I will definitely choose Karnataka to work in,” she said. 

Dr Akash, a medical doctor, first cleared the KAS and now the Union Civil Service Exams. “I knew I would get a rank within the top 100. I made it to the interviews three times and succeeded this time,” he said. Krithika who bagged the 100th rank, is an engineering graduate from Mysuru. “ I would study for 7-8 hours a day on my own.”  The exams were held in the month of September-October last year.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kanishak Kataria UPSC topper UPSC results UPSC results Karnataka

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Quick 5 on world's costliest elections (est. cost: $7-10 billion)
Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu staging a protest aganist IT raids. (Photo | RVK Rao, EPS)
Chandrababu Naidu stages dharna against IT raids on TDP leaders
Gallery
Washington's cherry blossom season has gone well this year, thanks to warm weather that has coincided perfectly with the annual blooming that draws hundreds of thousands of visitors each spring. (Photo | AP)
Enchanting Washington cherry blossoms are at peak, but...
SRH players Yusuf Pathan and Mohammad Nabi celebrate their victory over Delhi Capitals during the IPL 2019 match at Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium in New Delhi on Thursday April 4 2019. | (Photo | PTI)
IPL 2019: Sunrisers Hyderabad maintain domination, steamroll Delhi Capitals by five wickets
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp