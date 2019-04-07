Noted Carnatic singer Vidwan L Ramasesh passes away at 72

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Noted singer of ' Jai Ho' fame Vijay Prakash's father Vidwan L Ramasesh passed away here on Sunday. He was 72.

According to Vidwan K Ramamurthy Rao, a family friend of Ramasesh, he was ailing from sometime and was admitted at Kamakshi Hospital here, where he breathed his last.

His mortal remains have been kept at his house near Mata Amrutanandamayi College, AIISH layout in Bogadi.

Ramasesh was a Carnatic classical singer who had lent his voice to most of the performances of reputed dancers. He was also a recipient of 'Karnataka Kalashree' award.

The last rites are expected to be performed at MCC crematorium near foothills of Chamundi in the city on Tuesday, once Vijayprakash returns from the United States.

Ramasesh is survived by his wife Lopamudra, two sons Vijayprakash and Phaneendra Kumar.