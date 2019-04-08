Home States Karnataka

105 students from across India selected for ISRO’s Young Scientist Programme

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has published the provisional list of 105 students selected for its first annual summer vacation special programme for school children.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has published the provisional list of 105 students selected for its first annual summer vacation special programme for school children. The Young Scientist Programme is aimed at catching them young to make them competent space scientists of the future. The provisionally selected candidates will be asked to submit attested copies of relevant certificates through e-mail. After verifying the certificates, the final selection list will be published on April 13, 2019.
The programme will be of two weeks’ duration during summer holidays (second half of May 2019) and the schedule will include invited talks, experience sharing by eminent scientists, facility and lab visits, exclusive sessions for discussions with experts, practicals and feedback sessions.
Those who have completed the 9th standard in the academic year 2018-19 are eligible for participation.

