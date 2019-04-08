Bengaluru women left in the soup as domestic help leave en masse for Ugadi vacation

Chetana Belagere By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Homemakers across the city and state are likely to fret and fume through a tough two weeks ahead of the elections — the ubiquitous maid, without whom many declare that life isn’t possible, has sought poll leave of up to 20 days. For this community of ‘bais’, holiday season began with the Ugadi festival, and will continue up to voting day in their villages in the neighbouring states of Andhra Pradesh, where elections go well into May, and Tamil Nadu, which votes on April 18. Maids from distant Assam have also asked for ‘chutti’.

“I stop living when my maid is not in. I just exist,” fumed Niranjana S M, a banker, who like many other women doesn’t know how to deal with the request for extended leave. For working women, the day the maid doesn’t show up is akin to doomsday. Sonia Verma, from Delhi and settled in Bengaluru, says, “I cannot survive without her. I can manage dusting and cleaning, but dishes? Not happening! So, when my maid is not around, I avoid eating at home or I order from outside and eat off disposable plates and bowls.” A telling pointer to the maid’s supreme position in an urban family set-up.

The maids, meanwhile, want to make hay while the poll sun shines. They participate in the festival of democracy eagerly. “We have to be present through the elections. We participate in all the rallies, go whenever we are called. We are paid very well for all this, plus we get gifts,” said Jyoti, from Andhra Pradesh, who works as a domestic help in an apartment in BTM Layout.

Interestingly, the problem seems to have acutely affected residents of a 150-flat apartment block in Uttarahalli, where 30 maids have asked for leave for the next 20 days. The residents have discovered that the close-knit maid community is from villages in Tamil Nadu, and joined work with references from each other. They have all packed their bags for the April 18 election.

“We have no option but to agree to their leave request. If we refuse to give leave, they will go and won’t return. To find a new person is very difficult,” said Tanmayi, a software professional.

According to members of the Karnataka Labourers’ Association, election season is when the cash flows. “They get to make at least Rs 5,000 each, along with some freebies like sarees, television sets, cookers and other appliances. We cannot deny their interest in casting their vote, which is the only way for them to belong to their communities,” a member said.