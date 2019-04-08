‘Grounded’ JD(S) netas cry foul

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In Karnataka, polls are being fought in the sky too. The Big 2 — Congress and JD(S) — are accusing the BJP of hogging the choppers. These chopper politics seems to be in play showing the growing acrimony between the saffron party and the coalition partners in the run-up to the Lok Sabha elections.

Former PM H D Deve Gowda is not amused. “Though my son is the Chief Minister, we don't get to hire a helicopter,” he lamented recently.The BJP and Congress state units have one chopper each at their disposal but the JD(S) has none. On Sunday, BJP state president B S Yeddyurappa used the copter to fly to Bhadravati.

What is making JD(S) see red is the non-availability of choppers. JD(S) spokesman Tanvir Ahmed claimed that BJP had booked all available choppers. “They are exerting pressure on service providers through the central government. So no choppers are available for us,” he said.Dismissing the charges, senior BJP leader C T Ravi said, “They should have booked in advance.”

How much does it cost to hire one? It is Rs 85,000 for single engine per hour and Rs 1.35 lakh per hour for a twin engine chopper. But thanks to the poll demand for choppers, the surge pricing has come into effect. It is about Rs 7 lakh per hour for a twin engine and Rs 4.5 lakh for single engine now.Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy had said recently, “The BJP government at the Centre has created a scarcity of helicopters so that we cannot reach more people in the State.”

He said that whenever there was a need they booked choppers through two agents. “Of late, we are being told that choppers are not available.”On Sunday, Kumaraswamy took a regular flight, not a chopper, and visited Udupi, Mangaluru and other areas. He travelled by road to Mysuru because no chopper was available. Senior BJP leader C T Ravi dismissed the charges and has put the blame on “eleventh hour” requests. “They should have booked in advance,”he said.But JD(S) seems to have found a way out of this with Gowda recently asking Congress leader Siddaramaiah if he could share the Congress chopper with him.

State Congress president Dinesh Gundu Rao too blamed the BJP for some people being ‘grounded’.

“The BJP has been putting pressure on companies and booking the choppers. They are not made available to everyone. Congress Karnataka unit has managed to get one chopper for itself. Siddaramaiah, Parameshwara and other leaders including myself are using it,’’ he said.Deccan Charters CEO Col Jayant Poovaiah said, “We operate two choppers -- one of our own. In recent days, we provided service to JD(S) once.’’

While the Congress and JD(S) allege that BJP is using its government muscle, aviation expert Capt Arvind Sharma said, “If I am not able to book a cab during peak hour, due to surge pricing, whose fault is it? They should have planned it and booked it in advance. How will it help complaining now ? ‘’

BJP state unit Helicopter and charter flight coordinator Prakash Mandoth said, “We have one helicopter and we are maximising its use. We try to coordinate and ferry VVIPs to four or five destinations each day. We use helicopter for longer trips. For shorter trips, party leaders go by road.”

The other issue why some do not want to give their chopper to politicians is that they say netas are clueless about the logistics. Arvind Sharma who owns Agni Aviation said, “I have a six-seater aircraft. But I don’t use it. Most politicians don’t understand the logistics. For instance, if a politician wants to fly out of Bidar airport in the evening, he has to be punctual. Night flying is not available at the airport.”