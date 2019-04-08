Lok Sabha elections 2019: Congress-JDS alliance facing rebellion over Mandya seat

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The first phase of election to 14 Lok Sabha seats in the state is barely 10 days away, but the Congress is still grappling with internal rebellion in the Old Mysuru region, particularly Mandya.

The situation for the candidates of ally JDS was so dire that AICC general secretary in-charge of the state, KC Venugopal, had to rush in and read the riot act to the dissenting leaders on Sunday.

In the garb of a ‘campaign review meeting’, Venugopal went into a huddle with 10 top state Congress leaders in a private hotel in Bengaluru, where he apparently have told them: “Everybody has to go to every seat and campaign aggressively for the coalition candidates. There’s no scope for dissent or a perception that the (Congress-JDS) alliance is crumbling.”

Sources present at the meeting revealed that the high command was disappointed with Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah, for not resolving the crisis, and it was conveyed to him.

Apparently, it took a hot-line call from the CM to the Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, for the ‘stern action will be taken’ warning to be issued.

It seems, Venugopal conveyed it to Siddaramaiah that the Congress leaders need to bury their hatchets before Rahul’s next round of Karnataka rallies, April 13 and 19.

After the Congress-JD(S) joint rally on March 31, Rahul had given the state leaders one week to stem the rebellion at the grassroots level in Mandya, Mysuru, Hassan and Tumakuru, to little avail though.

Venugopal also reviewed the progress of the campaign, but “there wasn’t much to talk about,” said a source privy to the discussion. State party leaders, however, expressed confidence of winning 17 out of 28 seats in alliance with JD(S).

“Discussions were held on how to boost the campaign in three-five more seats to target a tally of 20 seats,” the source added.

With Sumalatha Ambareesh independently taking on the alliance’s candidate Nikhil Kumar, a majority of Congress workers have been showing sympathy and quietly campaigning for her.

Soon after the meeting, Siddaramaiah rushed to meet local leaders of Mandya Congress unit at his official residence ‘Cauvery’. Despite his attempts to pacify them, Siddaramaiah is said to have failed to gain their confidence.

“We will discuss what Siddaramaiah told us with our workers and decide if there is a need to campaign or not,” said Cheluvarayaswamy, a former Congress MP from Mandya, after meeting Siddaramaiah.