Minor raped by father, relative in Dakshina Kannada

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A shocking case of a 17-year-old girl from Bantwal in Dakshina Kannada district was being repeatedly raped by her own father for more than a year, has come to light. The incident was revealed after one of her relatives also took advantage of her recently. While the relative has been arrested, the father is still at large.

The girl and her mother came to Ullal to visit her brother-in-law's ailing mother on Wednesday. That night, a relative raped her and warned her of dire consequences if she informed anyone. However, the girl told her mother, who filed a complaint with Ullal police, on Thursday.

Ullal police arrested the relative on charges of rape and POCSO (Prevention of Children from Sexual Offenses) Act. During investigation, he allegedly told the police that he thought of taking advantage of the girl since he knew what her own father was doing to her. The girl told the police that her father had been raping her for more than a year. Commissioner of Police Sandeep Patil said the police station forwarded the case to the CWC for a review. CWC officials said during their enquiry, she informed the committee that her father was involved in repeated sexual offences and the committee forwarded the case to the Bantwal Rural Police.

Based on the complaint filed, the Bantwal Rural Police booked a case against the girl's father. According to the FIR filed at Bantwal Rural Police station, the girl has said her father first raped her on December 23, 2017 after spiking her soft-drink with sedatives when no one was at home.