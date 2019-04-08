Home States Karnataka

Postal ballots to now be sent via speed post

It has given the Department of Posts an ‘in principle’ approval for the same to be adopted for in absentia voters.

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a bid to ensure that even a single postal ballot does not get lost, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has initiated steps to make sure that they get sent through speed post for the Parliamentary elections. It has given the Department of Posts an ‘in principle’ approval for the same to be adopted for in absentia voters.

The Karnataka Postal Circle implemented this mode of dispatching numerous items for an organisation through speed post in two of its projects - one for South Western Railway and another for Kuvempu University in Shivamogga.

Chief Post Master General, Karnataka Circle, Charles Lobo said, “Any item sent through speed post can be tracked both by the sender and the recipient. This will ensure that there is no misplacement or loss of ballot papers.” There have been occasions when postal ballot reached after the counting day. Speed post will ensure fast delivery, he added.

Surya Singh, Joint Chief Electoral Officer, Karnataka, said there are 43,337 ‘service votes’ in the state. This includes votes of personnel of the Ministry of External Affairs and Defence.

The ECI has introduced a major change in the conventional postal ballot by launching the Electronically Transmitted Postal Ballot System, he added. Under this, the postal ballot is sent by the Returning Officer electronically to the service voter and replaces the physical letter.

Postal ballots speed post Lok Sabha elections 2019

