478 candidates in race for 28 Lok Sabha seats in Karnataka

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A total of 478 candidates are in the fray for the 28 Lok Sabha constituencies across Karnataka in both the phases.While 241 candidates are contesting in the first phase, 237 will battle it out in the second. Speaking to reporters on Monday, Chief Electoral Officer Sanjiv Kumar said of the 5.11 crore eligible voters in the state, 2.58 crore are male, 2.52 crore are female and 4,661 are others.

Bangalore North Lok Sabha constituency has the highest number of voters with 28.48 lakh, while Udupi-Chikmagaluru has the lowest with 15.13 lakh voters. For the second phase on April 23, Belagavi Lok Sabha constituency has the highest number of candidates in the fray, while Raichur has the lowest with only five candidates.

As many as 1,512 flying squads, 1,837 static surveillance teams, 320 excise teams and 180 commercial tax teams are monitoring the poll process. Excise teams have seized 7.88 lakh litres of liquor and 14.077 kg of drugs worth `4.4 lakh in total. They have seized 1,088 vehicles, and booked 2,063 heinous cases.

Cumulatively, 95,422 firearms have been deposited, eight firearms impounded, and another eight firearms licences have been cancelled. As many as 43,526 cases have been booked under preventive sections of CrPC, of which 44,438. As many as 36,229 non-bailable warrants have been executed so far, the official said.

Fake news: Check this out

FALSE: When you reach the polling station and find your name is not on the voters’ list, just show your Aadhaar card or voter ID and ask for ‘challenge vote’ and cast your vote.

TRUE: Name in voters’ list is mandatory to cast your vote. If your name is in the voters’ list and if you do not have EPIC, you can still vote by showing Driving Licence, Aadhaar card, passport or other valid photo ID documents.