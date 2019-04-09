Home States Karnataka

Another jumla patra: Karnataka Congress chief Dinesh Gundu Rao on BJP manifesto

The KPCC chief highlighted the BJP’s promises on the Ram Mandir and Article 370, being made for decades now, with no real change on the ground.

Published: 09th April 2019 06:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th April 2019 06:58 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka Congress President Dinesh Gundu Rao

Karnataka Congress President Dinesh Gundu Rao (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  “If the BJP really believed in constructing a Ram Mandir, it should have done so by now. They came to power because of the Rath Yatra and increased their vote bank based on the concept of building the Ram Mandir, but have failed,” KPCC president Dinesh Gundu Rao said, in reaction to the BJP’s manifesto. PM Narendra Modi released the party’s manifesto on Monday morning, three days before polling for the first phase of Lok Sabha elections is scheduled. 

Deeming the BJP’s manifesto “a shame”, Rao said the BJP failed in the past five years on all fronts, including national security, which is promised in its manifesto. “Violence in the country has increased. BJP’s mobs and their allied sanghas have gone on the rampage. They have destroyed Jammu and Kashmir, and pushed it into turmoil,” Rao said.

The KPCC chief highlighted the BJP’s promises on the Ram Mandir and Article 370, being made for decades now, with no real change on the ground. Meanwhile, AICC in-charge of social media Divya Spandana aka Ramya took to twitter to mock the BJP’s manifesto.

In two videos, she mocks Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s pre-2014 election rally promise of bringing back black money to India and deposit of Rs 15 lakh into each person’s bank account.  The second part of the video is an edited excerpt of BJP National President Amit Shah’s interview to a Hindi channel, deeming the promise a “jhumla” that was known to every citizen of the country.

