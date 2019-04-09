Former Bengaluru Police Commissioner HT Sangliana bids Congress goodbye

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Former Bengaluru City Police Commissioner and ex-MP HT Sanligana on Monday resigned from the primary membership of the Congress party. He was Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) vice-president, and his resignation came just five days after former minister J Alexander quit the party. Sangliana was an aspirant for the party ticket from Bangalore Central LS seat. ‘’I am deeply pained that I was not considered for Bangalore Central,’’ he said.

In his letter to Congress president Rahul Gandhi, he said, ‘’I feel sad that the Congress party has lost its focus and neglected the minority Christian community. I am deeply pained by this indifferent attitude towards the Christian community and had conveyed the feelings of Christians in Karnataka to Priyanka Gandhi a year ago, as per your directions when you were campaigning in Madhya Pradesh.’’

He complained, “Today, not a single seat among 28 from Karnataka has been given to the Christian community. The state Congress leadership and high command has sidelined Christ i ans , and pro - r at a representation has not been considered during allocation of tickets.” Asked if he would reconsider the decision, he said, “It is with immediate effect.’’ About ten days ago, Sangliana had expressed unhappiness over being ignored for the Bangalore Central Lok Sabha ticket.