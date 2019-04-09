IIM Bangalore, IISc, National Law School rank top at NIRFR 2019

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Three premier higher education institutions from Karnataka received top ranking in the National Institutional Ranking Framework Rankings 2019, released on Monday. The Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (IIMB) in management category, National Law School of India University Bengaluru (NLSIU) in law category, and Indian Institute of Science (IISc) in university category bagged top positions, with IISc and NLSIU retaining top positions like the previous year.

IIMB outperformed Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad, which was in top position last year. IIMB director Prof G Raghuram credited the IIMB faculty and staff – both current and former, past leadership, the Board, students and alumni - for the improved ranking. In a press release, Raghuram said, “The rankings are based on five criteria – graduation outcomes, research and professional practice, outreach and inclusivity, teaching, learning and resources, and perception.

I would specifically give credit to the earlier leadership of the institute and the response of the faculty and staff, at least over the past decade, who have often made difficult, but the right choices in setting the direction for and contributing to the institute... IIM Bangalore has often been the pioneer in outreach and inclusivity. All these factors have enhanced the positive perception and graduation outcomes, especially in attracting top-rated students into IIM Bangalore.”