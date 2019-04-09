Party leaders working for Nikhil’s defeat: JD(S) MLC Sandesh Nagraj

By Express News Service

MYSURU: As the campaign in Mandya Lok Sabha constituency narrowed down to personal attacks and mudslinging, JD(S) MLC Sandesh Nagraj said that ministers Sa Ra Mahesh, CS Puttaraju and others, who were targeting Sumalatha, had actually hatched a conspiracy to ensure the defeat of Nikhil Kumaraswamy.

Laying bare the issues within the JD(S), he charged MP Shivarame Gowda and MLC K T Srikante Gowda with questioning Sumalatha’s caste and origin, saying it had not gone down well with the people of Mandya, especially the women who loved and respected matinee idol Ambareesh.

Sandesh said that Mahesh and Puttaraju had wanted to keep Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy in good humour, and prevailed on him to field Nikhil from Mandya. These leaders should at least ensure a lead of 25,000 votes in K R Nagar and Melukote assembly segments, or resign from the ministry, he added.

He also charged them with having a hidden agenda to ensure that Sumalatha wins, and hit out at Mahesh for demanding that the Congress expel those Congressmen working for Sumalatha. He said Kumaraswamy should know that there is a conspiracy being hatched to defeat Nikhil.

Asked about him campaigning for his brother and BJP candidate Sandesh Swamy in Narashimaraja constituency, he shot back: “When Deve Gowda can do family politics, why shouldn’t I campaign for my own brother?”