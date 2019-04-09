Home States Karnataka

With election season underway, netas in Karnataka outsource campaigns

Despite having thousands of workers, political leaders are campaigning to various NGOs and other private groups.

Published: 09th April 2019 06:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th April 2019 06:56 AM   |  A+A-

Neta campaign, loudspeaker

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Sunil Patil
Express News Service

BELAGAVI:  Not content with having thousands of party workers working to support their candidates for the upcoming polls, leaders of various political parties, including the Congress and the BJP, have now turned to ‘outsourcing’ politics and campaigning to various NGOs and other private groups.

Tasked with ensuring the victory of their party’s candidate, these leaders are leaving no stone unturned to ensure a sizeable attendance at every campaign. According to leaders, the services of around 148 organizations, including self-help groups, NGOs and Stree Shakti groups, have been roped in for the polls. 
Daily-wage labourers and other people who work with these groups are more than happy to take up ‘election work’ since the parties pay in advance to get rural folk to attend the campaigns.

FOLLOW OUR ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

All those hired for election-related work also get a free breakfast and lunch and a daily payment of around Rs 300. According to a leader who did not want to be named, labourers from Khanapur, Belagavi, Gokak and Ramdurg have already taken up the parties on this offer. “We get Rs 280 to Rs 310 as well as one meal and tea per day to follow the candidate. Around 40 of us make arrangements for the meetings being organized by the candidate in villages,” said Nagamma Haratal,  a member of a self-help group in Belagavi. 

For others, it is the promise of quick help for the target group that the NGO assists. “Local leaders help in getting various facilities like ration card to rural families. I was asked to bring 100 to 150 people for canvassing and was assured that all would be paid in advance,” said Ramoji Kelagadi, the coordinator for an NGO. 

The willingness by parties to pay up to Rs 300 has resulted in a shortage of workers for the Mahatma Gandhi National rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MNREGA). Under this scheme, workers are paid Rs 224 per day, a sizeable difference from what the politicians have to offer. 

 “A large number of MNREGA workers in rural areas have joined political campaigns attracted by the higher ‘wages’,” said a leader from Belagavi, on condition of anonymity. In the meantime, all MNREGA work has ground to a halt. “In spite of being warned, many are keen to join the campaign for a change,” rued a member of a Zilla Panchayat in Belagavi. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Karnataka outsourcing campaign India elections General elections 2019 2019 Lok Sabha polls 2019 Lok Sabha elections

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Election Talkies: I don't think it's a national swing election, says Sandeep Shastri‏
Graphics on the Lok Sabha Polls 2019 schedule. (Vijesh CK | ENS)
Lok Sabha 2019: Know when your state will go for elections!
Gallery
With just a few days away from the Lok Sabha elections 2019, check out the list of candidates who will be fighting under Seeman's Naam Tamilar Katchi in Tamil Nadu.
Lok Sabha elections 2019: Here are the candidates fighting under Seeman's Naam Tamilar Katchi in Tamil Nadu
With just a few days away from the Lok Sabha elections 2019, check out the list of candidates who will be fighting under AIADMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu.
Lok Sabha elections 2019: Here are the candidates fighting under AIADMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp