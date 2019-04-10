Home States Karnataka

Congress leader Veerappa Moily skips HD Deve Gowda-Siddu rally in own constituency of Chikballapur

Former PM Gowda called on secular forces to unite in order to defeat the BJP in the Chikballapur rally.

Published: 10th April 2019 06:28 AM

Veerappa Moily

Senior Congress leader Veerappa Moily (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHIKBALLAPUR: On Tuesday, former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda and former Chief Minister and one time foe, Siddaramaiah, presented an united front in Chikballapur, where they addressed a public meeting, to campaign for Congress leader Veerappa Moily, who is seeking re-election from the constituency.

Deve Gowda called on secular forces to unite in order to defeat the Bharatiya Janata Party and said that this was the only way ahead for the nation to develop.

FOLLOW OUR ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

The Janata Dal (Secular) supremo, addressing a public meeting in Chikballapur, said that he wanted to see Congress president Rahul Gandhi become the next Prime Minister. “At the time that HD Kumaraswamy was sworn in, 21 leaders from across the nation participated in a show of strength. Thirteen bypolls have been held after that event and the BJP has lost twelve of them. This is a good example for all interested parties to join a single platform to defeat the BJP,” Gowda said.

