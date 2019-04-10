Home States Karnataka

I-T raids on contractors linked with Congress candidate Prakash Hukkeri, Jarkiholi brothers

Income tax sleuths are carrying out searches at the residence of Class-one contractor of Chikkodi, Prakash Vantamutte and Jayasheela Shetty. 

Published: 10th April 2019 03:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th April 2019 03:46 PM   |  A+A-

Residence of Prakash Vantamutte in Indira Nagar, Chikkodi

Residence of Prakash Vantamutte in Indira Nagar, Chikkodi (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Income tax department continued raids in areas where they suspect cash flow in the backdrop of the upcoming parliamentary elections.

Income tax sleuths are carrying out searches at the residence of Class-one contractor of Chikkodi, Prakash Vantamutte. He is a strong supporter of Congress candidate of Chikkodi parliamentary constituency Prakash Hukkeri.

The I-T officials are still verifying papers and documents at his residence in Indira Nagar gate in Chikkodi. The department also raided another class one contractor RS Patil in Shirguppi village of Athani and are verifying the documents. 

It is also said that the residence of Contractor Jayasheela Shetty, who identifies among close associates of Jarkiholi brothers was raided at Ghataprabha in Gokak taluk.

