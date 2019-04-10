INTERVIEW| BJP will win nothing less than 22 seats: Karnataka BJP chief BS Yeddyurappa

Anusha Ravi By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Having toured all 28 constituencies in Karnataka, state BJP chief BS Yeddyurappa is convinced that his party will win nothing less than 22 seats. Banking on the ‘Modi wave’ to take BJP’s vote share further, Yeddyurappa is categorical that despite an imminent change of guard in the BJP post elections, he will stay put in Karnataka politics, even if he is replaced as the state unit’s chief. Excerpts

How have you arrived at 22 seats?

I have toured all Lok Sabha constituencies twice across the state. Compared to 2014, the Modi wave has only increased in 2019. Chants of Modi are heard everywhere. I was in Kolar yesterday and never have I seen such a crowd at a public meeting. All this is proof that leaders like KH Muniyappa and Mallikarjun Kharge will face defeat. We will win at least 22 seats.

Your candidates have been seeking votes in Modi’s name. Has this election become just about one man?

We are talking to people about the failures of the state government and highlighting the achievements of the Narendra Modi government in the last five years. We are also speaking of the achievements of five years of BJP earlier in Karnataka. But somehow, in almost all the places, people resonate with Modi. Irrespective of the candidate, they want to vote for Modi.

Did BJP choose not to field any of its sitting MLAs this time in hopes of forming the government in Karnataka post polls?

We have 104 MLAs. Congress has given tickets to its MLAs and a few others have resigned. Their numbers have gone down. Anything may happen after the Lok Sabha polls. We had decided earlier that no MLAs will be given tickets. I can’t say anything now but things will depend on the political situation.

Given that party presidents - from national level to district level - will be changed post polls, what are your plans? Is national politics on the cards?

No, not at all. I will only work in Karnataka. I will continue my work as the leader of the opposition for another four years. There is no problem there. As the leader of the opposition, I will tour the state and build the party. The change of guard is natural and procedural.

Do you see the infighting in your party costing you seats in Chikkodi and Vijayapura?

No. Basavangouda Patil Yatnal has said he is working in favour of Narendra Modi and is not indulging in anti-party activities. In Chikkodi, all our leaders are working together. There is a lot of anti-incumbency against the sitting MP and we see our candidate winning with a huge margin.

How do you see the dissent between Congress-JD(S) playing out after the polls?

It will impact the coalition government. The moment we win 22 seats, the differences between the two is bound to increase.

Did the high command overlook the state leadership in selecting Tejasvi Surya for Bangalore South?

Ours is a national party. The central election committee, that also includes the Prime Minister, takes decisions. They have given tickets to 26 candidates that we suggested. Just one ticket was given to Tejasvi Surya and was denied to Tejaswini Ananth Kumar due to unavoidable circumstances. She has been accommodated as state vice president. This is to encourage youngsters in the party.

You have placed your bet on an independent candidate in Mandya. How confident are you?

Sumalatha will win. Our leaders are working for her round the clock. HD Kumaraswamy and his supporters’ statements against her are helping us. Her tempered, mature, dignified responses have been appreciated.

Who will you back to become your successor as party chief?

It is too early to talk about this. We will hold an all-India-level meeting post Lok Sabha polls and all leaders will take a call. It isn’t a big issue.

What is your view of the Congress manifesto?

Congress’ manifesto has no value. They may promise you the sky but they will be left without an address after the elections. They will barely win 60-70 seats. People who need to implement the manifesto have to give everything a thought and consider financial burden and economic status. They don’t have to.