Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy reveals why PM Modi shines physically

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Forget India Shining. On Tuesday Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy revealed the secret behind ‘Modi shining’ (literally). “Modi glows because he applies wax and makeup before going in front of the cameras,” the CM told the media. On Monday, while campaigning for Bangalore North candidate Krishna Byre Gowda, the CM first spoke on this.

Putting forth his theory on why the cameras and “the media” loved the PM, Kumaraswamy said, “Before coming in front of people and camera in the morning, Modi does makeup and waxing to get a glow on his face. But in our case, we just shower and leave. The next morning we either shower or just wash our faces. So, our faces don’t look good on cameras.”

FOLLOW OUR ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

Modi looks so good and radiant that BJP appeals to its voters to look at ‘Modi and vote,’ he said. Kumaraswamy’s ‘cosmetic’ statement had the twitterati in splits. Some credited Modi’s good looks to Taiwanese Mushroom which costs Rs 80,000 per piece!