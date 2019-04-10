Home States Karnataka

Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy reveals why PM Modi shines physically

Kumaraswamy said that the Prime Minister does makeup and waxing to get a glow on his face while his politicians just shower and leave.

Published: 10th April 2019 06:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th April 2019 08:50 AM   |  A+A-

HD Kumaraswamy

Karnataka​ CM Kumaraswamy (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Forget India Shining. On Tuesday Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy revealed the secret behind ‘Modi shining’ (literally). “Modi glows because he applies wax and makeup before going in front of the cameras,” the CM told the media. On Monday, while campaigning for Bangalore North candidate Krishna Byre Gowda, the CM first spoke on this.

Putting forth his theory on why the cameras and “the media” loved the PM, Kumaraswamy said, “Before coming in front of people and camera in the morning, Modi does makeup and waxing to get a glow on his face. But in our case, we just shower and leave.  The next morning we either shower or just wash our faces. So, our faces don’t look good on cameras.”

Modi looks so good and radiant that BJP appeals to its voters to look at ‘Modi and vote,’ he said. Kumaraswamy’s ‘cosmetic’ statement had the twitterati in splits. Some credited Modi’s good looks to Taiwanese Mushroom which costs Rs 80,000 per piece!

