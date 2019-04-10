Karnataka man convicted of forcing wife into unnatural sex

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: In a bizarre case, a psychopath who forced his wife into unnatural sexual acts has been convicted by the 8th Additional District Sessions Court here on Tuesday. The quantum of punishment will be announced on April 10. The case was registered at Katkol police station, Ramdurg, two years ago.

As per the complaint registered with the police on March 25, 2017, the woman alleged that for almost four months, her husband would force her to watch porn videos of dogs having sex with humans on his mobile phone and force her to indulge in similar acts. He had even threatened to kill her if she did not do his bidding. During a 15-day period, he forced her to into such acts on at least three occasions.

He used abusive language with her, stripped her naked besides issuing death threats whenever he got her to commit such acts. He would bring a six-month-old dog from a neighbour’s house for the purpose. When he forced her into the act for the fourth time on March 22, 2017, the woman refused following which he assaulted her and threw her out of the house along with her three children.

The woman then approached the Katkol police and lodged a complaint. Police investigated the matter and submitted a chargesheet in the court.