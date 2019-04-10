Let down by technology, poll officials in Karnataka turn to history for help

Arunkumar Huralimath By

Express News Service

KARWAR: Voters of 92 polling booths in four assembly constituencies of Uttara Kannada district will witness a ‘blast-from-the-past’ on April 23, when they see an age-old method of relaying messages put to use for the Lok Sabha elections.

Located in areas which are yet to get cell phone coverage, officials at these booths will employ ‘runners’, vehicle-mounted government employees and locals, who will shuttle between the booth and areas with mobile phone coverage, carrying messages from and to the district authorities. In areas with non-motorable roads, the runners will trek and walk to ensure the message is delivered.

Almost 80% of the Uttara Kannada district is covered in thick forests which results in ‘shadow areas’, not linked electronically with the district headquarters. Out of 1,437 booths in the district, 92 fall under such ‘shadow areas’ without mobile or landline coverage and officials have been asked to make use of runners to get messages across.

Most of them work in government offices or are localities with sound knowledge of points where the mobile network is able to penetrate. They will be stationed at such points, while helpers will be stationed at the booths. Upon receipt of instructions from district headquarters, these runners will travel to the booths and deliver the message personally. In case the booth officers need to get word out, the helpers will reach the runners. Expenses for petrol and food as well as some incentives have been chalked out for these volunteers, District Election Officer and Deputy Commissioner Harish Kumar K said.

“The idea is to have communication on both ends. The place where the runner sits will be less than a couple of miles and there are mostly motorable roads in place,” Kumar said. As part of the run up to the elections, trial runs have been conducted in all 92 booths and technical difficulties have been addressed to the extent possible.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Parashuram, who works in the Panchayat office in Karwar and has been a runner before, said, “The locals know the areas where one can get a mobile phone signal. We are mostly made to wait at such points to remain in touch with the administration.”