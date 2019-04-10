Mandya DC transferred after plaint

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: On the directions from the Election Commission, the state government on Tuesday transferred Mandya Deputy Commissioner and District Electoral Officer N Manjushree with

immediate effect and posted Commissioner for Department of Public Instruction

P C Jaffer as the Deputy Commissioner of Mandya.

Actor Sumalatha Ambareesh, who is contesting as an independent candidate backed by the BJP, had demanded the Deputy Commissioner’s transfer. She had accused the Chief Minister of misusing his position to help his son and JD(S) candidate Nikhil Kumaraswamy.

The DC had issued a notice to Sumalatha seeking her explanation for making allegations against the district administration.

Sumalatha had also complained about disruption in power supply that led to disconnection of cable network on the day she addressed a public meeting after filing her nomination papers.The officials had directed the authorities to ensure uninterrupted power supply on the day when the CM’s son Nikhil Kumar filed his papers and addressed a rally.

Sumalatha’s polling agent Madan Kumar had also accused the DC of not looking into their objections over alleged discrepancies in Nikhil’s nomination papers. However, the district administration and the EC found no discrepancies in the papers.