Home States Karnataka

Mandya DC transferred after plaint

The DC had issued a notice to Sumalatha seeking her explanation for making allegations against the district administration.

Published: 10th April 2019 03:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th April 2019 06:11 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: On the directions from the Election Commission, the state government on Tuesday transferred Mandya Deputy Commissioner and District Electoral Officer N Manjushree with
immediate effect and posted Commissioner for Department of Public Instruction
P C Jaffer as the Deputy Commissioner of Mandya.

Actor Sumalatha Ambareesh, who is contesting as an independent candidate backed by the BJP, had demanded the Deputy Commissioner’s transfer. She had accused the Chief Minister of misusing his position to help his son and JD(S) candidate Nikhil Kumaraswamy.

The DC had issued a notice to Sumalatha seeking her explanation for making allegations against the district administration.

Sumalatha had also complained about disruption in power supply that led to disconnection of cable network on the day she addressed a public meeting after filing her nomination papers.The officials had directed the authorities to ensure uninterrupted power supply on the day when the CM’s son Nikhil Kumar filed his papers and addressed a rally.

Sumalatha’s polling agent Madan Kumar had also accused the DC of not looking into their objections over alleged discrepancies in Nikhil’s nomination papers. However, the district administration and the EC found no discrepancies in the papers.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former Union Minister Arun Shourie (File Photo)
Arun Shourie on Rafale deal after SC dismisses says will examine 'stolen' papers
Sikkim Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections 2019: Here's all you need to know
Gallery
Check out these 'second-time' coincidences about Rajini's Darbar that will blow your mind.
These coincidences about Rajini's Darbar will blow your mind for a 'second'
With just a few days away from the Lok Sabha elections 2019, check out the list of candidates who will be fighting under Seeman's Naam Tamilar Katchi in Tamil Nadu.
Lok Sabha elections 2019: Here are the candidates fighting under Seeman's Naam Tamilar Katchi in Tamil Nadu
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp