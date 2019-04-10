Minor used as JD(S) symbol: Karnataka child panel intervenes

Home States Karnataka

The commission had issued a circular  to all political parties warning them against using children in any kind of election activities or poll campaigns.

A child dressed to represent the JD(S) symbol during campaigning

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Despite the warning issued to all political parties and candidates contesting for elections in the state not to use kids in poll activities, the JD(S) party allegedly used a child during one of their campaigns. A complaint in this regard has reached the Karnataka State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (KSCPCR). The KSCPCR has decided to write to the District Commissioner — who is also the in charge for elections in that particular district — asking him to take action and submit a report.

Two days ago, the commission received a complaint that a child was made to stand as a representation of their party symbol (Tene Hotta Mahile) alongside the party president HD Deve Gowda during a party campaign.

“Along with the complaint, a photograph of the child standing next to the JD(S) supremo HD Deve Gowda was also submitted. Taking this seriously, we have decided to write to the Deputy commissioner of the district, asking him to initiate action,” said an official source from the commission.

Dr Antony Sebastian, chairperson of the commission, said, “As this case comes under the State Election Commission, we will forward the complaint to the Deputy Commissioner concerned. Meanwhile, we are verifying where exactly the incident occurred. Once we get the details, we will communicate to the DC of that particular district.” It may take a day or two for them to identify the district where the campaign took place. “After getting the report from district authorities, the commission will decide on further action,” Sebastian added.

Recently, the commission had issued a circular and a public notice to all political parties warning them against using children in any kind of election activities or poll campaigns.

Activists protest on social media

The complaint registered before the commission was even discussed on various social media platforms where child rights activists raised their voice against children being used for campaigns.

