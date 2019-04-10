Modi’s Pulwama prowess erases demonetisation memories in Chikkodi in Karnataka

Shreyas H S By

Express News Service

CHIKKODI: Memories of demonetisation are almost forgotten here. What is fresh in the minds of young voters in Chikkodi are the Balakot airstrike and A-SAT. Caste, anti-incumbency and rebel factors also appear to play a significant role here. This Lok Sabha election, Chikkodi is all set to witness a clash between two candidates of the Lingayat community.

Since the poll fever kicked in, Sanjay Ayyappa M, a driver from Hukkeri, ferries party workers to meetings, road shows and rallies.

He said, “Though the Modi wave has subsided this poll season, the recent airstrike and Mission Shakti are resonating among a section of voters. Whenever I ferry rural public, especially young farmers, their discussions mostly revolve around these.”

Ayyappa said that BJP candidate Annasaheb Jolle is a new face and some party workers do not even know him. In villages too, Jolle is not a known face while Congress candidate Prakash Hukkeri is popular.

Autorickshaw driver Sandeep Shendage from Sankeshwar town said though he is a BA graduate, he was forced to work as an auto driver as he could not find a job. Recalling the horror of demonetisation, he said, for almost four months, he had to live with little income. “I was earning Rs 10,000 a month before demonetisation, but after the announcement, I hardly made Rs 5,000,” he said, wondering how people forgot such a painful phase.

It turns out, not everyone here remembers the hard times that were a result of demonetisation.

Swapnil and Sainath, both petty shop owners in Examba village, said though people went through a tough time during demonetisation, they have forgotten it all due to the “way Modi is working for the nation”. They said this feeling gained traction especially after the retaliation post Pulwama attack.

FOLLOW OUR ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

Agriculture matters

Basavaraj Patil, a farmer leader in Chikkodi belt, said Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bhima Yojana and PM-KISAN are failures in Karnataka. The insurance policy gives compensation to farmers in a pittance. Insurance firms are making big money. Also, there is no timely payment of insurance money. The farmers who enrolled for the scheme in 2016 got the money only in 2018. This comes as little help to sugarcane farmers who are reeling under several problems.

Chamarasa Malipatil, honorary president of Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha, said only a few farmers received Rs 2,000 from PM-KISAN. Moreover, in a drought year, this is not sufficient. Chikkodi has 90% rural areas and most are farmers. Ambanna Patil, a poor farmer from Chikkodi said he has not received Rs 2,000 promised by Modi under PM KISAN. “I had applied for insurance in 2016 and it came late and that too only Rs 5,000. What will I do with such a small amount?” he asked.

Rebel and caste

Lingayats are a majority here with a population of 4.5 lakh. A Congress leader, under the condition of anonymity, said, since both the candidates hail from Lingayat community, this segment plays a key role in polls.

He said Prakash Hukkeri has failed in delivering promises in some areas. He had promised to build new bridges at places where low lying bridges inundate during the rainy season. There are over 15 low lying bridges and he could only manage to construct two or three.

There is also discontent among the public that he focused on Chikkodi-Sadalaga assembly segment. The common complaint of the public is Hukkeri did not bother to visit other assembly segments and he was inaccessible to many. This anti-incumbency would play a role on the polling day.

Meanwhile, district-in-charge minister of Belagavi and Congress leader Satish Jarkiholi admitted that there is a slight anti-incumbency against Hukkeri, and expressed confidence of defeating the same. Yamakanamaradi MLA Satish Jarkiholi said the party is campaigning hard to convince voters to vote for Hukkeri.

On the other hand, the rebel in BJP may play a vital role. Although Ramesh Katti, who was also a BJP ticket aspirant, was cajoled by state president B S Yeddyurappa, he would cross swords internally with Annasaheb Jolle. Katti, abstaining from attending campaigns of Jolle, is silently making an open statement that he will go against the candidate.

Sources say he may split the Lingayat votes in favour of the Congress. This is a headache for the party in Chikkodi. The BJP is also banking on OBC youngsters, who are swayed by the Modi factor.

The BJP is expecting more youths in OBC category to vote for the party as Lingayat votes may split and stand as a disadvantage to Jolle. It must be noted that Annasaheb Jolle had lost two assembly elections from Chikkodi-Sadalaga assembly constituency.

My work will defeat anti-incumbency: Prakash Hukkeri (Congress)

How can you defeat anti-incumbency?

There is no as such factor as anti-incumbency in the constituency. But I am a MP from Congress and BJP is in power at the Centre. Expectations of people were high, hence a few people may complain and that does not mean anti-incumbency. I have done many developmental works and this will defeat anti-incumbency.

You were interested to contest from Belagavi, then why did you choose Chikkodi?

The people of Belagavi wanted me to contest. But the public of Chikkodi played a pivotal role in my political career. I owe my success to the people here and hence, I am running again from Chikkodi.

Are you confident of winning?

My political experience and hard work on the ground, leverage confidence. I have never made false promises during election and worked all these years for the welfare of the constituency.

Why should people vote for you?

People have faith in me. They have to give me another chance to work.

Not hesitant to say I am dependent on Modi wave: Annasaheb Jolle (BJP)

Ramesh Katti has emerged as a rebel, how will you handle this?

The rebellion factor is dead now. There were differences with me and Ramesh Katti. The party has resolved the problem. Umesh Katti, his brother, is attending the campaign since Ramesh is busy with his work.

Do you think the Modi wave alone will help you?

Modi wave will work really well in my favour. I have no hesitation in accepting that I am dependent on a Modi wave. At the same time, I have been working for the people in my own way to set up a cooperative society.

Will Lingayat votes split as Katti is crossing swords?

No. The media simply highlights that caste plays a major role. We both are from the Lingayat community. There won’t be any split in the Lingayat votes as they will all vote for Modi.

Why should people vote for you?

I have shown people that I am capable of working. For the last 30 years, through my cooperative bank, I was acting as a bridge between government and people. This is the reason why people should vote for me.