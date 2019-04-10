Nikhil caught on camera with cash in rally, JD(S) calls it crowdfunding

By Express News Service

JD(S)-Congress candidate in Mandya, Nikhil Kumar, was caught on camera handing over cash to a person during his campaign on Tuesday. The video clipping shows him holding four Rs 500 notes and counting it before handing it over to a person, who the JD(S) claimed was his personal assistant. Reacting to this, JD(S) said that people in Mandya were donating money for Nikhil’s campaign and the note was given by villagers as donation. People in various villages of Mandya have been collecting money and giving it to their favourite candidates. “People of Dadamahalli handed over cash as donation to Nikhil when he was campaigning on Tuesday. He took the money and handed it over to his secretary. There is no need to attach any meaning to this,” JD(S) said. In yet another video that emerged on Tuesday, Nikhil is seen accepting a bundle of money from supporters and giving it to his campaign managers. JD(S) insisted that this is a gesture of extending support by voters.