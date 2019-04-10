Poll code violation by Mysuru division DRM official Twitter handle?

Home States Karnataka

Aparna Garg, Divisional Railway Manager, South Western Railway. (Photo | Twitter)

By Ajith M S
Express News Service

MYSURU: With the poll battle increasingly spilling to the cyberspace, the election commission has been strict in handling violations in the social media. However, the official Twitter handle of Divisional Railway  Manager of South Western Railway Mysuru division has been flouting election rules under the radar.

This comes at a time when two government school teachers, one in Kalaburgi and another in Gulbarga were suspended for candidates and political parties of their choice in their personal Facebook accounts.
The official account of the DRM that is followed by over 10 thousand followers across the country has shared not one but three posts promoting Bharatiya Janata Party and it's PM face Narendra Modi.

Scroll down through her Twitter posts and you will find the promotional video of BJPs famous hum sab hai chokidar event that talks about the chowkidar campaign of the party and details of the event shared on March 20th.

Apart from the two, the Twitter handle has also retweeted a video by the  'nation for Namo' campaign shared by the railway Minister on his personal handle.
The latest share by the account features a promotional content from Prime Minister Narendra Modis personal webpage highlighting his vision for the future shared at his final meeting at the NITI Aayog. She has shared the content from the PMs personal page even as the same is available on the PMs official webpage. 

When TNIE appraised Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G Shankar who is also the returning officer of the district he said that an explanation will be sought from the DRM at the earliest.

Speaking to TNIE the DRM Aparna Garg said that she has few dedicated officials handling her Twitter account and the gaffe has happened from their part and without her knowledge. She added that official an action will be taken soon.

