Threat of rain, long wait does not affect cheer at PM Modi rally in Mysuru

B Sreekantswamy By

Express News Service

MYSURU: Residents of Mysuru, living around Maharaja’s College grounds, could be forgiven for feeling more secure than usual on Tuesday, as screams of ‘Main Bhi Chowkidar’, by thousands gathered for the Narendra Modi rally, rent the air.With an estimated crowd of more than 1 lakh people, Prime Minister Modi left no opportunity to get those gathered to chant ‘Main Bhi Chowkidar’ along with him.

Tearing into the opposition, the BJP’s strongman was cheered by many who responded with enthusiasm to his call of ‘Phir ek baar..’ as well as his opening line, in which he greeted those who were attending the meet, in Kannada, calling himself ‘Nimma Chowkidar’ (your chowkidar).

As Modi arrived around 5.15pm, the crowd had already been kept waiting for nearly two hours, on a day when the clouds threatened to douse the city with rain. However, the mood seemed unfazed with such threats as the chance to listen to a Modi speech drew people from near and far.

FOLLOW OUR ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

Perhaps the most boisterous group of the lot was a gathering of men and women from neighbouring Kodagu, wearing saffron-coloured headgear and screaming slogans in support of the BJP.Others, mostly youths, could be seen waving party flags and shouting ‘Modi Modi’ long after the meet ended, while most of the people were tiredly trooping out of the grounds from different gates.

Standing side by side with the police, helping them control the crowds, were an army of volunteers, wearing saffron T-shirts and holding the line steady and ensuring nothing went awry during the meet. Outside the venue, two huge LED screens broadcast his address in order to help people pose for selfies with the Prime Minister in the backdrop.

JD(S) lured Ambi’s aides to defame family: Sumalatha Ambareesh

Mysuru: Independent candidate Sumalatha Ambareesh accused her opponents of making an offer to two aides of Ambareesh, aiming to tarnish the actor-turned-politician’s family. Addressing an election campaign at TM Hosur in Sirangapatna, Sumalatha said, “My opponents are on a new assignment of spoiling the image of our family. Two of Ambareesh’s aides were approached with a good offer to attack our family. I have never seen such low politics,” she said.

She revealed that the families of both the persons alerted her of the designs and also disclosed that they were assured safety, foreign trips, sites in Bengaluru and Rs 10-15 lakh cash, if they defame Ambareesh’s family. Taking exception to comments on actor Yash, she said, Nikhil — who has also acted in movies — should have respect for fellow actors. She also campaigned in Tamil in Kalenahalli in Srirangapatna. Meanwhile,Puttaraju Minister Puttaraju said the JD(S) is not so desperate to lure somebody to speak against Ambareesh’s family. “Sumalatha must stop spreading lies during her campaign,” he said.