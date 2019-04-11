Bowling over voters with stunts in Dharwad region of Karnataka

By Express News Service

DHARWAD: On Monday, while people were busy playing cricket at the KCD grounds in the city, Congress candidate Vinay Kulkarni calmly strode up to the players and asked to be given a chance to bat. Much to the surprise of the players, Kulkarni stayed for almost an hour and after his game, joined walkers in the ground, talking to them and canvassing for votes. According to his followers, this is not the first time he used this tactic and most likely won’t be his last. Elections bring out the best in politicians and these Lok Sabha elections are no different.

With door-to-door campaigning being viewed as a ‘has-been’, candidates in Dharwad are turning to new methods everyday, some of them bizarre, to catch the attention of voters. Kulkarni for instance, rode a bullock cart last week in Navalgund besides his ‘cricket’ outreach plan. While the Congress candidate is focused on sporting activities, others have chosen a different path. BJP workers have started approaching vendors, seeking their permission to work for them and in the process, reaching out to as many voters as they can. “Party workers visit general stores and ask the owner to permit them to render service. Every day our workers reach out to a lot of voters in this unique way and ask them to cast their vote,” said local BJP leader Mohan Ramdurg.

FOLLOW OUR ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

While the people are skeptical of the sudden display of bonhomie, they are also entertained, getting to see a new side to their politicians. However, some people did not mince words in terming these efforts an election gimmick. “Once they get elected, leaders neglect common people. Voters are smart enough to estimate the quality and character of the candidates. Let them do their stunts meanwhile,” said a resident who did not want to be named. Speaking to The New Indian Express, a Congress leader disagreed with this view. “It is not a trick at all. We are trying to reach out to the voters in any way possible so that we know of the problems they face and also to take suggestions on how these can be solved. It is all part of the campaign.”