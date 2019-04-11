Karnataka: Bribery case against ex-MP,minister over audio clip

By Express News Service

MANDYA: Three days after an audio clip containing the purported conversation between Minor Irrigation Minister and District Minister CS Puttaraju and former MP G Madegowda went viral, Mandya West police filed an FIR in the case on Tuesday. A case has been booked against the duo under bribery charges with Gowda as the prime accused.

This follows a complaint lodged by junior engineer Jagadish attached to static surveillance team constituted for the Lok Sabha elections. The officer acted on the instructions of the assistant returning officer and took cognisance of the audio clip that went viral on social media. In the recording, Madegowda asks Puttaraju to arrange for money ahead of the elections and the minister replies in an affirmative tone.