Home States Karnataka

Karnataka: Bribery case against ex-MP,minister over audio clip

This follows a complaint lodged by junior engineer Jagadish attached to static surveillance team constituted for the Lok Sabha elections.

Published: 11th April 2019 08:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th April 2019 08:25 AM   |  A+A-

Bribery

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

MANDYA: Three days after an audio clip containing the purported conversation between Minor Irrigation Minister and District Minister CS Puttaraju and former MP G Madegowda went viral, Mandya West police filed an FIR in the case on Tuesday. A case has been booked against the duo under bribery charges with Gowda as the prime accused.

This follows a complaint lodged by junior engineer Jagadish attached to static surveillance team constituted for the Lok Sabha elections. The officer acted on the instructions of the assistant returning officer and took cognisance of the audio clip that went viral on social media. In the recording, Madegowda asks Puttaraju to arrange for money ahead of the elections and the minister replies in an affirmative tone.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
CS Puttaraju Karnataka bribery case G Madegowda

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India Elections 2019: Hyderabad resident on father's name missing from voter's list
India Elections 2019: Andhra Pradesh witnesses clashes between TDP and YSRC activists
Gallery
A voter in Hyderabad gets her finger inked at a polling booth in Rangareddy district during the first phase of the Parliament elections. (Photo |EPS/ Vinay Madapu)
Leaders, actors throng polling booths as Lok Sabha polls get underway 
Check out these 'second-time' coincidences about Rajini's Darbar that will blow your mind.
These coincidences about Rajini's Darbar will blow your mind for a 'second'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp