Karnataka Pre-University II results likely to be announced in a week

Rashmi Belur By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The results of the recently concluded second year pre-university examinations will be out in a week. This is for the first time that the results of second year pre- university course examinations will be declared even before the completion of the Common Entrance Test (CET). The CET 2019 is scheduled to be held on April 29 and 30 and May 1.

All these years the results of second year pre-university examinations were announced only after the completion of CET exams. This was done to avoid pressure on students ahead of the CET exams. According to an official from the pre-university education department, the results were to be declared on Wednesday, but the sudden transfer of the director of the department delayed the announcement.

On late Tuesday evening, the state government had issued an order transferring the director of the department PC Jaffer as DC of Mandya following directions from the Election Commission.“Evaluation work for all the subjects concluded on Sunday and as the entry of marks was done online this year, it took less time to process the results. But now the new director has to decide the dates for announcement of the results,” said the department official.

This year, over 6 lakh students appeared for the second year pre-university course final exams which were held between March 1 and 18. Even before the commencement of examinations, the department had hinted at announcing the results early. Before the exams, PC Jaffer had told reporters that the evaluation work would be completed in the first week of April.

‘Early results will increase pressure on students’

“The early announcement of PU II results this year will increase pressure on students who are preparing for various competitive examinations like NEET and CET,” said an official from the Karnataka Examinations Authority. “This is the reason why all these years results of second year PUC used to be declared after the completion of the CET,” the official added.

Fewer candidates likely to appear for CET 2019

Officials say there will be a dip in the number of those appearing for the CET this year due to early PU results. “Those securing less marks in PCMB subjects or less aggregate in PUC may not appear for the CET,” said an official. Meanwhile, the officials have advised the students not to skip the CET even if they fail to clear PUC exams.