Home States Karnataka

PM Modi using Army for votes, EC protecting him: Karnataka Congress

Senior Congress leader and former chairman of the Karnataka Legislative Council VR Sudharshan said that the party has filed a complaint with the Election Commission.

Published: 11th April 2019 06:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th April 2019 06:24 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka Congress President Dinesh Gundu Rao

Karnataka Congress President Dinesh Gundu Rao (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Congress unit has accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of violating the model code of conduct by seeking votes in the name of the Armed Forces. Senior Congress leader and former chairman of the Karnataka Legislative Council VR Sudharshan said they have filed a complaint with the Election Commission (EC). He said the PM, in his speech on Tuesday at Chitradurga in Karnataka and at Ausa near Latur in Maharashtra, had asked first-time voters to “dedicate their vote to the Air Force, which carried out the air strikes at Balakot, and to those jawans who were martyred in Pulwama.”

Meanwhile, talking to reporters in Davangere, KPCC president Dinesh Gundu Rao said if PM Modi created more jobs for the youth, he would not have sought their votes in the name of the soldiers. “Modi is taking the Army’s name for electoral gains,” he said, adding that Modi was also using Pakistan as a rhetoric to target the opposition.“If we complain against him to the EC, no action will be taken as Modi is controlling the commission. We have lost faith in the EC, there is no use lodging a complaint,” he said. Meanwhile, the BJP unit in Raichur has objected to the Congress candidate using the Armed Forces to get votes.

FOLLOW OUR ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

MP and Congress candidate BV Nayak stated that the BJP’s reaction against the Pulwama attack was simply a mock war, while the Congress had gotten into a ‘real war’ against Pakistan. The complaint filed by state executive member of the party Trivikram Joshi stated that by making such statements, the Congress candidate highlighted the achievements of the Defence to seek votes. Joshi said officials have collected video footage of his statements and are analysing it.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
VR Sudharshan Karnataka Congress Narendra Modi army election Election Commission India elections General elections 2019 2019 Lok Sabha polls 2019 Lok Sabha elections

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India Elections 2019: Hyderabad resident on father's name missing from voter's list
India Elections 2019: Andhra Pradesh witnesses clashes between TDP and YSRC activists
Gallery
A voter in Hyderabad gets her finger inked at a polling booth in Rangareddy district during the first phase of the Parliament elections. (Photo |EPS/ Vinay Madapu)
Leaders, actors throng polling booths as Lok Sabha polls get underway 
Check out these 'second-time' coincidences about Rajini's Darbar that will blow your mind.
These coincidences about Rajini's Darbar will blow your mind for a 'second'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp