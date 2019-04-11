Work on Mullayanagiri peak in Karnataka angers residents

Meera Bhardwaj By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Apart from a new road to Mullayanagiri peak, the ongoing construction of a watch tower on the highest peak in Karnataka, has drawn the ire of local people and conservationists.However, district authorities have assured that work will not be taken up till there is a spot visit and inspection of the area.

Standing at 1930 metres from the sea level, Mullayanagiri, located in the Bababunagiri Range of Western Ghats, is the birth place of many rivers. It is also home to tigers, leopards, endemic bird species, reptiles, amphibians, and a pristine habitat, that includes shola forests and grasslands.

The upgradation of the 5 km road (which almost touches the Mullayanagiri peak) was taken up in December last year and was completed in March this year. However, PWD started work on the concrete watch tower only 25 days back. The road has not only been upgraded but also widened from 20 to 40 feet. If earlier, only one vehicle could traverse, now two vehicles can sneak around these steep hills.

Objecting to the construction work, local people and wildlife activists say that the work being carried out is unscientific. They question, “What is the need to spoil the sanctity of this place that has both religious and ecological significance?”

Wildlife conservationist G Veeresh added, “This is a very sensitive ecosystem. In the name of eco-tourism, they are building this watch tower at the tip of Mullayanagiri. Imagine concrete pillars on the pristine peak. Further, this tower will help hunters and poachers to hunt many herbivorous and carnivorous animals.”

Activists have further appealed to the Chikkamagaluru district administration to stop the activity immediately. They said, “There are many reptiles and snakes in this area. Many endemic birds like white belled short wing, black eagle, and rufous billed hawk eagle will be affected by the ongoing development.”