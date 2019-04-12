Home States Karnataka

All Visvesvaraya Technological University colleges in Karnataka to get industry hub

Visvesvaraya Technological University

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: All engineering colleges affiliated to Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU) Belagavi have been asked to establish an industry hub at their respective campuses.As internships are made mandatory for undergraduate engineering students by the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), the university has advised affiliated colleges to establish the industry hub, where students can get hands-on experience.  The communication sent to colleges says that colleges can set up the hubs in association with private industries or firms. Though it is not made mandatory, VTU has issued a circular asking colleges to explore an opportunity.

“If the industry hub is established at the campus in association with industry partners, then experts from that particular industry will be available to visit campuses to provide a hands-on experience to students about various projects,” said an official from the university.

After receiving a proposal from private industry experts who had approached the university expressing their interest to partner with colleges to set up these hubs, VTU had issued this circular.

“When we verified the proposal, we found to be quite interesting. Along with hands-on experience, these industry partners can also assist students in soft skills training and placement, interact with students in the campus, assist them in project preparation and help them with internship opportunities,” the official added.
However, VTU mentioned that commercials regarding the setting up of these Hubs have to be worked out at institute itself, and that the industry and the university will not be involved in that.

