Back-to-back rallies by BJP’s starts start today in Karnataka

While PM Modi will hold a rally at Chikkodi on April 18, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will be at Belagavi city on April 17.

Published: 12th April 2019 05:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th April 2019 05:56 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: BJP’s star campaigners- PM Narendra Modi and UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath — will take the stage next week to bolster the party’s campaign in Mumbai-Karnataka, where the saffron party won six of seven Lok Sabha seats in the last elections. Modi will hold a rally at Chikkodi on April 18, while Yogi’s rally will be at Shahpur, Belagavi city, on April 17.

Modi will arrive in Chikkodi for the rally at 3.30 pm, after winding up rallies in Vijayapura and Bagalkot the same day. The rally is intended to give a big boost to party candidate Annasaheb Jolle. Yogi will address a rally at Malini Ground, Shahpur, on April 17.

Speaking to media here on Thursday, senior BJP leader Iranna Kadadi said, “Former member of legislative council Tara will campaign on April 12 in Bagewadi and Saudatti towns, while BJP state president B S Yeddyurappa will campaign at Valmiki grounds in Gokak at 10 am on April 13. He will address another rally at 12 pm at Bailhongal.”

RSS leader BL Santosh will also participate in an interactive session with local urban bodies at Angadi College on April 14 at 4pm.

