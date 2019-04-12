Era of alternative politics in Karnataka has arrived: Prakash Raj

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Despite the BJP backing Sumalatha Ambareesh in Mandya, actor-turned-politician Prakash Raj, who has been vocal about his dislike for the saffron party, is also lending her his support. Contesting as an independent candidate from Bangalore Central, for which Raj said he is the right fit, he also pointed out that in Mandya, Sumalatha was the best choice. Speaking at a media interaction at Bengaluru Press Club, Raj expressed confidence of polling three lakh votes, and reiterated that the time for alternative politics has arrived in Karnataka.

“Sumalatha’s candidature has become a hot potato for the Congress. Had there been another eligible candidate, I would have backed them, but Sumalatha is aware of politics, whereas Nikhil has no experience. Maturity is not just about age, but also the way one conducts themselves,” he said.Raj, who is taking on BJP’s incumbent MP PC Mohan and JD(S)-Congress coalition’s joint candidate Rizwan Arshad in Bangalore Central constituency, is all set to release his manifesto on Friday. “I am pained with their manifestos. There is no push for health or education.

FOLLOW OUR FULL ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

Manifestos of the BJP and the Congress are empty rhetorics with no vision. They only want to win over one another, there is no intent to empower people,” Raj said. Asserting that he is here to stay in politics, he insisted that he would work for the people if elected, or will make people work and ask their MPs questions if he loses.

Asserting that his campaigns have been successful largely because he speaks to the people in a language that they understand, Raj said voters have recognised him for being more than just an actor. “I am going to be here for the next 15 years. I will continue to work and ask questions,” he said.

In support of stalling Modi biopic release

As an actor, Raj condemned the demand to ban the releases of films such as Padmavat, but insisted that the Election Commission was right in stalling the release of PM Modi’s biopic. “The intention of this film is to influence the elections, and hence, it should be banned,”he said.