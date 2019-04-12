Home States Karnataka

Forest staff, poachers exchange gunfire on Karnataka-TN border

The poachers fleed the place leaving behind arms, snares and over one quintal of meat.

Published: 12th April 2019 05:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th April 2019 05:20 AM   |  A+A-

Forest officials from MM Hills Wildlife Sanctuary inspect blood stains in Palar river. The arms seized from poachers

Forest officials from MM Hills Wildlife Sanctuary inspect blood stains in Palar river. The arms seized from poachers | Express

By Amit S Upadhye
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Forest Department has managed to confiscate a huge haul of about 130 kg of wild meat besides arms and snares used for hunting, in a raid conducted across the border on Thursday afternoon.

Forest department staff from MM Hills Wildlife Sanctuary were engaged in an exchange of fire with poachers, supposed to be in a group of three to four, across Palar river on Thursday afternoon. The river divides the state as well as the forest boundaries of Palar range in Karnataka and Erode range of Tamil Nadu.

As gun shots had been heard over the last two days across the border, the forest team in Karnataka was on high alert. On Thursday afternoon, a forest team noticed the movement of poachers in a jeep. When the poachers spotted the forest team standing across the river, they opened fire. The forest team took cover and retaliated.

“When we started firing back, the poachers ran into the forest. We cross the river, entered Tamil Nadu and confiscated the items that were left behind by the poachers. Nearly 130 kg of dry and fresh meat was stacked in bags and kept in the jeep. A firearm has been seized from the spot along with snares and knifes,” a forest official from MM Hills sanctuary range told TNIE.

Officials suspect that the poachers may have been camping in the Erode range for more than two days. “The area where the raid happened is a territorial division and does not have enough protection measures or staff. But M M Hills Sanctuary has close to 40 Anti-Poaching Camps (APCs) of which 10 are located on the border of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. This helped us follow the movement of the poachers and finally we were able to confiscate the poached meat and weapons used,” the officer added.

The seized jeep, meat and other materials were handed over to the Range Forest Officer of Erode on Thursday. “There are a few organised hunting gangs that thrive cross-border and operate in both the states. Sandalwood, deer and pangolins are the common target of these gangs. Protection measures must be improved to curb such incidents,” suggested a wildlife expert.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
MM Hills Wildlife Sanctuary Karnataka Forest Department Karnataka poachers Karnataka Tamil nadu border gunfire

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • dr desh deepak
    Gud...
    16 hours ago reply
Videos
India Elections 2019: Hyderabad resident on father's name missing from voter's list
India Elections 2019: Andhra Pradesh witnesses clashes between TDP and YSRC activists
Gallery
Eyeing another stint in power, the BJP made a string of promises, including expeditious construction of a Ram temple, a firm hand in dealing with terrorism and doubling farmers income in the next three years.
Lok Sabha elections 2019: Check out the salient points of BJP's manifesto
Have a look at Naveen Patnaik's candidates as his BJD looks to retain its upper hand in Odisha politics.
Lok Sabha polls 2019: Ruling BJD announces candidates to all seats but Cuttack in Odisha
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp