Karnataka: Visvesvaraya Technological University registrar told to wait a day to resume office

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU) registrar HN Jagannatha Reddy was not allowed to resume office on Thursday despite the High Court staying his suspension and the chargesheet filed against him. Prof Reddy said the university authorities told him to “wait for a day” before he could take charge again.

“As I got the court order copy on Wednesday evening, I came to the university to assume charge on Thursday. But I have been asked to wait for a day,” Prof Reddy said when Express contacted him. High Court Judge Justice R Devdas had on Wednesday stayed his suspension and the chargesheet filed against him in connection with financial irregularities to the tune of Rs 200 crore and other complaints.

“The order of his suspension dated February 15, 2019 and chargesheet dated March 7, 2019 is stayed till next date of hearing”, the judge had said in the interim order. Prof Reddy had been suspended on February 15 after an inquiry committee constituted on the direction from the Governor of Karnataka to inquire into the allegations had filed its report.