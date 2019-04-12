Home States Karnataka

Khanapur MLA Anjali Nimbalkar sustains head injury in car accident

Wife of senior IPS officer Hemant Nimbalkar, Anjali was on her way for an election campaign in Nanded from Kolhapur, her hometown, when the accident occurred near Solapur.

Published: 12th April 2019 10:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th April 2019 10:46 PM   |  A+A-

The SUV car in which MLA Anjali Nimbalkar was travelling after the mishap. (Photo | ENS)

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Khanapur MLA, Anjali Nimbalkar sustained head injuries in a road accident that she met with on her way to Nanded, Maharashtra from Kolhapur on Friday afternoon. According to her family sources, she was rushed to a private hospital in Solapur, Maharashtra, soon after the incident and that her condition is out of danger at present.

Wife of senior IPS officer Hemant Nimbalkar, Anjali was on her way for an election campaign in Nanded from Kolhapur, her hometown, when the accident occurred near Solapur. A chauffeur-driver Innova car in which she was travelling collided with another car coming from the opposite direction. Before the Innova overturned, it hit another car.

According to sources, the Innova overturned twice before it fell off the road near Solapur leaving Anjali injured. She has sustained injuries on her head and hand while the driver of Innova sustained injuries on the chest and her gunman an injury on his head.

Soon after the car collided with another car, both the airbags of Innova opened due to the impact providing a protective cover to all the inmates. According to sources, the doctors attending to Anjali said the nature of her head injuries was not serious and her condition is out of danger.

The condition of Innova driver, Mahadev and gunman Sayyad also is said to be out of danger and all the injured are expected to be discharged from a private hospital in Solapur tomorrow.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Khanapur MLA Belagavi MLA Anjali Nimbalkar Hemant Nimbalkar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India Elections 2019: Hyderabad resident on father's name missing from voter's list
India Elections 2019: Andhra Pradesh witnesses clashes between TDP and YSRC activists
Gallery
Eyeing another stint in power, the BJP made a string of promises, including expeditious construction of a Ram temple, a firm hand in dealing with terrorism and doubling farmers income in the next three years.
Lok Sabha elections 2019: Check out the salient points of BJP's manifesto
Have a look at Naveen Patnaik's candidates as his BJD looks to retain its upper hand in Odisha politics.
Lok Sabha polls 2019: Ruling BJD announces candidates to all seats but Cuttack in Odisha
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp