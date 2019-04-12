Khanapur MLA Anjali Nimbalkar sustains head injury in car accident

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Khanapur MLA, Anjali Nimbalkar sustained head injuries in a road accident that she met with on her way to Nanded, Maharashtra from Kolhapur on Friday afternoon. According to her family sources, she was rushed to a private hospital in Solapur, Maharashtra, soon after the incident and that her condition is out of danger at present.

Wife of senior IPS officer Hemant Nimbalkar, Anjali was on her way for an election campaign in Nanded from Kolhapur, her hometown, when the accident occurred near Solapur. A chauffeur-driver Innova car in which she was travelling collided with another car coming from the opposite direction. Before the Innova overturned, it hit another car.

According to sources, the Innova overturned twice before it fell off the road near Solapur leaving Anjali injured. She has sustained injuries on her head and hand while the driver of Innova sustained injuries on the chest and her gunman an injury on his head.

Soon after the car collided with another car, both the airbags of Innova opened due to the impact providing a protective cover to all the inmates. According to sources, the doctors attending to Anjali said the nature of her head injuries was not serious and her condition is out of danger.

The condition of Innova driver, Mahadev and gunman Sayyad also is said to be out of danger and all the injured are expected to be discharged from a private hospital in Solapur tomorrow.