Home States Karnataka

Lok Sabha elections 2019: Karnataka HC quashes gag order obtained by BJP candidate Tejasvi Surya

The petitioner counsel contended that the impugned order is in the form of a 'gag order' and obstructs disclosure of complete information about the contesting candidate.

Published: 12th April 2019 11:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th April 2019 08:56 AM   |  A+A-

Tejasvi Surya

Tejasvi Surya (Photo| P Jawahar/ EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Observing that one of the submissions of the New Delhi-based petitioner- Association of Democratic Reforms is right that the voters have a right to know all information about all contesting candidates, the Karnataka High Court on Friday said that the defendants (media) are not prevented from publishing or telecasting any news item which is not defamatory in their opinion.

However, the court said, in case plaintiff-- Bengaluru South Constituency BJP candidate L S Tejasvi Surya-- is aggrieved by any such publication or telecast, he may approach the Election Commission of India (ECI). 

The division bench of Acting Chief Justice L Narayana Swamy and Justice P S Dinesh Kumar made this observation while disposing of the public interest litigation petition filed by Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR) questioning the 'gag order' dated March 29, 2019 passed by a city civil and sessions court.

FOLLOW OUR FULL ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

The court also observed that the judge, by impugned order has restrained the defendants from making 'defamatory statement' against the plaintiff. What is 'defamatory' can be tested and decided only if an act of making a statement or telecasting a programme is challenged by the aggrieved person before an appropriate forum, it said.

After taking note of arguments of both the parties, the court said in the judgement that the advocate of the petitioner is right in his submission that voters have a right to know all information about all contesting candidates. Article 19(1)(a) of the Constitutions gives 'freedom of speech and expression' to every citizen, it said.

The ADR, a non-party in the suit filed before the civil court, had moved the high court by filing PIL seeking directions to the ECI to enforce the norms and modality in respect of the publication of information and opinion about the contesting candidates that it has already laid down.

The petitioner counsel contended that the impugned order is in the form of a 'gag order' and obstructs disclosure of complete information about the contesting candidate which vitiates the process of free and fair election.

In counter, senior advocate, representing Surya, had argued that a businesswoman had deleted her tweet against Surya after the same started being misinterpreted by rival political parties. Responses to the said tweet prompted the plaintiff to file the suit, he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Tejasvi Surya Lok sabha polls 2019 Lok Sabha elections 2019 General Elections 2019 Tejaswini Ananth Kumar India elections

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India Elections 2019: Hyderabad resident on father's name missing from voter's list
India Elections 2019: Andhra Pradesh witnesses clashes between TDP and YSRC activists
Gallery
Eyeing another stint in power, the BJP made a string of promises, including expeditious construction of a Ram temple, a firm hand in dealing with terrorism and doubling farmers income in the next three years.
Lok Sabha elections 2019: Check out the salient points of BJP's manifesto
Have a look at Naveen Patnaik's candidates as his BJD looks to retain its upper hand in Odisha politics.
Lok Sabha polls 2019: Ruling BJD announces candidates to all seats but Cuttack in Odisha
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp