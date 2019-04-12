Lucky number nine| One plus eight will mean victory: Karnataka PWD Minister HD Revanna

By Express News Service

MYSURU: The No. 9 will win the first phase elections in Karnataka! Thus predicted PWD minister HD Revanna on Thursday.The minister, known for his deep-rooted belief in astrology and vastu, turned into a numerologist and claimed that the date of Karnataka’s first phase of Lok Sabha elections as ‘lucky again’ for the ruling coalition partners Janata Dal (Secular) and Congress party.

The first phase is scheduled to be held on April 18. And ‘1+8=9’, the number that is naturally believed to bring good luck and will see the return of Congress-led UPA to power at the Centre, he believes.

Speaking to the media here, Revanna gave the 2018 assembly polls as an example. His brother H D Kumaraswamy became the Chief Minister. Thanks to the number ‘18’ again (the last two digits in 2018), which if added together will produce ‘9’.

FOLLOW OUR FULL ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

Revanna did not stop there. From 9, he jumped on to number 22 and said that this too was a lucky number. “We (coalition partners) will definitely win 22 of the 28 Lok Sabha seats in the State,” he predicted. However, he was quick to add, “The same numbers will not bring any luck to Yeddyurappa.” Reaffirming that the number 9 will surely work magic for the coalition partners, Revanna offered to quit politics if PM Narendra Modi succeeded in retaining power.

When the media persons drew Revanna’s attention to a lemon vendor in Srirangapatna who has been making a sales pitch pointing to the leader’s penchant for carrying a lemon, Revanna smiled and said, “I will also give it to Yeddyurappa and R Ashok.”And why does he carry a lemon? “It’s essential to carry such things sometimes,” said Revanna.