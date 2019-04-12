Home States Karnataka

Lucky number nine| One plus eight will mean victory: Karnataka PWD Minister HD Revanna

Revanna said that the JD(S)-Congress coalition will definitely win 22 of the 28 Lok Sabha seats in the State.

Published: 12th April 2019 06:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th April 2019 06:22 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka PWD Minister HD Revanna

Karnataka PWD Minister HD Revanna. (EPS | Sudhakar Jain)

By Express News Service

MYSURU: The No. 9 will win the first phase elections in Karnataka! Thus predicted PWD  minister HD Revanna on Thursday.The minister, known for his deep-rooted belief in astrology and vastu, turned into a numerologist and claimed that the date of Karnataka’s first phase of Lok Sabha elections as ‘lucky again’ for the ruling coalition partners Janata Dal (Secular) and Congress party.

The first phase is scheduled to be held on April 18. And ‘1+8=9’,  the number that is naturally believed to bring good luck and will see the return of Congress-led UPA to power at the Centre, he believes.

Speaking to the media here, Revanna gave the 2018 assembly polls  as an example. His brother H D Kumaraswamy became the Chief Minister.  Thanks to the number ‘18’ again (the last two digits in 2018), which if added together will produce ‘9’.

FOLLOW OUR FULL ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

Revanna did not stop there. From 9, he jumped on to number 22 and said that this too was a lucky number. “We (coalition partners) will definitely win 22 of the 28 Lok Sabha seats in the State,” he predicted. However, he was quick to add, “The same numbers will not bring any luck to  Yeddyurappa.”  Reaffirming that the number 9 will surely work magic for the coalition partners, Revanna offered to quit politics if PM Narendra Modi succeeded in retaining power.

When the media persons drew Revanna’s attention to a lemon vendor in Srirangapatna  who has been making a sales pitch pointing to the leader’s penchant for carrying a  lemon, Revanna smiled and said, “I will also give it to Yeddyurappa and R Ashok.”And why does he carry a lemon? “It’s essential to carry such things sometimes,” said Revanna.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
HD Revanna Karnataka elections lucky number Karnataka elections nine 2019 Lok Sabha elections 2019 Lok Sabha polls General elections 2019 India elections

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India Elections 2019: Hyderabad resident on father's name missing from voter's list
India Elections 2019: Andhra Pradesh witnesses clashes between TDP and YSRC activists
Gallery
Eyeing another stint in power, the BJP made a string of promises, including expeditious construction of a Ram temple, a firm hand in dealing with terrorism and doubling farmers income in the next three years.
Lok Sabha elections 2019: Check out the salient points of BJP's manifesto
Have a look at Naveen Patnaik's candidates as his BJD looks to retain its upper hand in Odisha politics.
Lok Sabha polls 2019: Ruling BJD announces candidates to all seats but Cuttack in Odisha
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp