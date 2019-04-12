Home States Karnataka

Safety, peace are top priority on election day: Karnataka Election Commission

While there will be 639 special booths for women in the state out of the 58,186, sensitive booths across Karnataka have already been identified and more forces will be deployed in those booths.

Published: 12th April 2019 05:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th April 2019 05:47 AM   |  A+A-

EVM, electronic voting machine

Image for representational purpose. | (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With just a week left for the first phase of elections in Karnataka, Election Commissioner Sanjiv Kumar says they have taken all measures to ensure peaceful polls.

“We have worked out the security measures in detail,” he said.Security measures mainly include webcasting, is being monitored real-time across all 58,186 booths in the state. Micro observers, who are central government employees, will be deployed to ensure safe polling, and videographers will be stationed at all booths.

Central Para-Military Forces (CPMF) will be deployed, especially in some vulnerable and sensitive areas, from a day prior to polling.“In all, 55 battalions of CPMF, including CRPF, CISF, BSF, ITBP and SAF will be deployed across the state, near all polling booths,” said a senior police officer.

FOLLOW OUR FULL ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

Sensitive booths across Karnataka have already been identified and more forces will be deployed in those booths, said Sanjiv Kumar. Meanwhile, the state police has also been asked to take strict measures to ensure that there are no untoward incidents till elections are over.Bengaluru City Police will also come out with a strategic plan for security measures in the city, an officer said.

PAID LEAVE FOR GOVT STAFF

All labourers and government employees in Karnataka will get paid leave on April 18 and April 23. According to Karnataka Industrial Establishments (National and Festival Holidays) Act 1963, shops, commercial complexes, industries and other organisations are obliged to grant paid holiday to workers for Lok Sabha, Assembly or by-elections. If employers fail to grant a holiday, legal action can be taken against them.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Karnataka voting Karnataka Election Commission Karnataka elections safety India elections General elections 2019 2019 Lok Sabha polls 2019 Lok Sabha elections

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India Elections 2019: Hyderabad resident on father's name missing from voter's list
India Elections 2019: Andhra Pradesh witnesses clashes between TDP and YSRC activists
Gallery
Eyeing another stint in power, the BJP made a string of promises, including expeditious construction of a Ram temple, a firm hand in dealing with terrorism and doubling farmers income in the next three years.
Lok Sabha elections 2019: Check out the salient points of BJP's manifesto
Have a look at Naveen Patnaik's candidates as his BJD looks to retain its upper hand in Odisha politics.
Lok Sabha polls 2019: Ruling BJD announces candidates to all seats but Cuttack in Odisha
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp