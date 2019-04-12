Safety, peace are top priority on election day: Karnataka Election Commission

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With just a week left for the first phase of elections in Karnataka, Election Commissioner Sanjiv Kumar says they have taken all measures to ensure peaceful polls.

“We have worked out the security measures in detail,” he said.Security measures mainly include webcasting, is being monitored real-time across all 58,186 booths in the state. Micro observers, who are central government employees, will be deployed to ensure safe polling, and videographers will be stationed at all booths.

Central Para-Military Forces (CPMF) will be deployed, especially in some vulnerable and sensitive areas, from a day prior to polling.“In all, 55 battalions of CPMF, including CRPF, CISF, BSF, ITBP and SAF will be deployed across the state, near all polling booths,” said a senior police officer.

Sensitive booths across Karnataka have already been identified and more forces will be deployed in those booths, said Sanjiv Kumar. Meanwhile, the state police has also been asked to take strict measures to ensure that there are no untoward incidents till elections are over.Bengaluru City Police will also come out with a strategic plan for security measures in the city, an officer said.

PAID LEAVE FOR GOVT STAFF

All labourers and government employees in Karnataka will get paid leave on April 18 and April 23. According to Karnataka Industrial Establishments (National and Festival Holidays) Act 1963, shops, commercial complexes, industries and other organisations are obliged to grant paid holiday to workers for Lok Sabha, Assembly or by-elections. If employers fail to grant a holiday, legal action can be taken against them.