Doctor in Gadag district of Karnataka sets out to create lake

GADAG: Nagaraj Grampurohit is a doctor by profession and an animal lover by heart. He has solely taken up the responsibility of creating a lake in Naregal town, in an agricultural field which once abutted a water body called Sunagar lake, to quench the thirst of birds and animals. Now it’s a private land and the owner has agreed to part with a piece of land for the lake.

The idea struck Grampurohit after he saw many animals, including some wild ones, and birds gasping for water in the summer days. Now he is spending his own money to build the lake and the digging has already commenced. “The lake that once existed close to the field went dry many years ago. Now one can see only bushes there. There has been no good rainfall in the region in the last three to four years which makes it necessary that we create some water source for the birds and animals. As it is located in a private land, the lake will be used only for animals and birds,” Grampurohit said.

Satish Holagere, a villager, said some residents offered help to the doctor for his project. “It’s a nice idea and we are ready to help him. Moreover, the lake is being created for the use of animals and birds which are deprived of water sources during summer months,” he said.

The land where the lake is coming up is owned by Allabhaksha Nadaf, a farmer. He has also assured help to the doctor in creating the lake.