Home States Karnataka

Doctor in Gadag district of Karnataka sets out to create lake

Dr Nagaraj Grampurohit came with the ide after he saw many animals and birds gasping for water in the summer days.

Published: 13th April 2019 05:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th April 2019 05:56 AM   |  A+A-

Lake

Image used for representational purpose only

By Raghottam Koppar
Express News Service

GADAG: Nagaraj Grampurohit is a doctor by profession and an animal lover by heart. He has solely taken up the responsibility of creating a lake in Naregal town, in an agricultural field which once abutted a water body called Sunagar lake, to quench the thirst of birds and animals. Now it’s a private land and the owner has agreed to part with a piece of land for the lake.

The idea struck Grampurohit after he saw many animals, including some wild ones, and birds gasping for water in the summer days. Now he is spending his own money to build the lake and the digging has already commenced. “The lake that once existed close to the field went dry many years ago. Now one can see only bushes there. There has been no good rainfall in the region in the last three to four years which makes it necessary that we create some water source for the birds and animals. As it is located in a private land, the lake will be used only for animals and birds,” Grampurohit said. 

Satish Holagere, a villager, said some residents offered help to the doctor for his project. “It’s a nice idea and we are ready to help him. Moreover, the lake is being created for the use of animals and birds which are deprived of water sources during summer months,” he said.

The land where the lake is coming up is owned by Allabhaksha Nadaf, a farmer. He has also assured help to the doctor in creating the lake.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Dr Nagaraj Grampurohit Gadag lake karnataka summer lake Karnataka water bodies drying

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India Elections 2019: Hyderabad resident on father's name missing from voter's list
India Elections 2019: Andhra Pradesh witnesses clashes between TDP and YSRC activists
Gallery
Eyeing another stint in power, the BJP made a string of promises, including expeditious construction of a Ram temple, a firm hand in dealing with terrorism and doubling farmers income in the next three years.
Lok Sabha elections 2019: Check out the salient points of BJP's manifesto
Have a look at Naveen Patnaik's candidates as his BJD looks to retain its upper hand in Odisha politics.
Lok Sabha polls 2019: Ruling BJD announces candidates to all seats but Cuttack in Odisha
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp