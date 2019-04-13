HD Deve Gowda fears Narendra Modi would ruin the country if given a second chance as PM

By PTI

KR NAGAR: Former Prime Minister and JD(S) supremo HD Deve Gowda on Saturday expressed apprehension that a second chance to prime minister Narendra Modi would ruin the country and its Constitution.

Speaking at a joint public meeting addressed by Congress and JD(S) leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, Gowda said, "Under the ego of having won 282 seats, Narendra Modi is out to destroy the nation." He insisted that the country did not belong to the people of one faith, but of all those who practised different religions, whether be it Islam, Christianity, Jainism and Hinduism.

Gowda also reminded the people to understand the "hollowness" in Modi's speech."With folded hands I want to tell you that Modi's talks are hollow. You please understand this. If by chance Modi becomes prime minister again, there will be a situation where the Constitution written by BR Ambedkar would be destroyed. I am saying this with experience. I can give many examples how the system has been destroyed in the country," Gowda said.

As the alliance of Congress and JD(S) is marred by squabblings, Gowda made a fervent plea to workers of both parties to forget the differences in Mysuru and elsewhere by keeping the national scenario in mind. "I want to tell you that personal interests are not important, but the country. We should set aside our personal jealousy," Gowda reminded Congress and JD(S) leaders and workers.

Gowda has fielded his two grandsons Nikhil Kumaraswamy and Prajwal Revanna from Mandya and Hassan Lok Sabha constituencies respectively. While Nikhil is Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy's son, Prajwal is the son of PWD minister HD Revanna.Both the grandsons are facing rebellion from Congress as well as the JD(S) workers.