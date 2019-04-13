Home States Karnataka

INTERVIEW| Well-prepped to hold peaceful polls: Karnataka Chief Electoral Officer Sanjay Kumar

Kumar said that education will be used to expose unscruplous practices.

Karnataka Chief Electoral Officer Sanjay Kumar

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: As the Chief Electoral Officer for Karnataka, Sanjiv Kumar is used to being in the hot seat. He was the person in charge of last year’s assembly polls and in five days from now, will be responsible once more for ensuring that the first phase of polling for Karnataka goes smoothly. After all the problems of malfunctioning EVMs, voter intimidation and violence reported across the country on Thursday, TNIE caught up with the CEO for a quick chat on how he is geared up for the polls. 

After all the intimidation and violence of Thursday during Phase 1 of elections, are you ready to tackle a similar situation if it arises here?

We have collected 96,000 weapons as it can be used by intimidators. We have identified and legally rounded up about 38,000 people using legal provisions like the CrPC, Goonda act or externment, depending on the seriousness of each case. We have taken inputs of specific elements and specific localities which can be challenging and dealt with all of these. 

Opposition parties are crying foul against I-T raids against them?

The Income Tax Department is a professional agency and they do their work professionally.

It is alleged that some unscrupulous politicians have enlisted the help of mafia even Russian mafia for campaigns on social media?

It can’t happen in India.

Are there attempts by politicians to try to influence the new voters ? How will you ensure they vote freely and fairly ?

The new generation is not easily influenceable. They are educated and empowered to break any nexus. 

Is it not necessary to expose the dirty tricks of some unscrupulous politicians, some get voters to take an oath with their hands on religious books or with their hands placed on the heads of their near and dear ones?

One strategy is to expose these unscrupulous practices through education. Remember the case of 7,500 EPIC cards which we found in a slum. We are keeping our eyes and ears open to ensure there is no religious-psychological blackmail or other dirty tricks. In case of any problems, please complain to us on the C-Vigil App. 

What is your multi-pronged strategy for poll day?

We are using security forces, web casting facilities, micro observers who are gazetted officers, videographers at critical polling stations depending on the challenges we face. It is good that voters check the assets, liabilities and antecedents of candidates before they vote.
 

