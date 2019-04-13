Home States Karnataka

Lok Sabha elections 2019: Tejaswini Ananth Kumar campaigns for Tejasvi Surya, lets go of the past

Former Union minister late Ananth Kumar’s wife took to Twitter to post photos of her campaign. 

State BJP vice president Tejaswini Ananth Kumar campaigns for the party’s Bangalore South candidate Tejasvi Surya on Friday. | Express Photo Services

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: She first stood by BJP’s candidate for Bangalore South Tejasvi Surya, in party chief Amit Shah’s roadshow in Bengaluru and on Friday, Tejaswini Ananth Kumar officially began campaigning for the 28-year-old.

“I have earlier said this too, it is always ‘Nation First’ for me. I started meeting people on the ground from Thursday but campaigning at various places began on Friday,” Tejaswini told The New Indian Express. 

A popular face in the constituency, Tejaswini is making use of her social activism in environmental, malnutrition and zero garbage issues, coupled with the responsibilities of being BJP’s vice president.

“I have only campaigned as a supporter of Ananth Kumar earlier but this is the first time I am directly associated with the BJP as its vice president. It is new and I am yet to learn a lot of things,” she said. 

Tejaswini, who campaigned in Chickpet constituency on Friday, is a hit among women voters in the constituency, where many hoped that she would be BJP’s pick.

“I tell my supporters that my scope has broadened from just Bengaluru to all of Karnataka,” she quipped. 

Tejaswini is yet to seek votes with Tejasvi Surya but is leading her campaign with ‘Modi Mathomme’ and ‘Nation First’ as her slogans.

