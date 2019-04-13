Mysuru to host International Premier Kabaddi League

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Mysuru city will host the International Premier Kabaddi League which will see the participation of both national and international players. The tourney, which is in its first edition, will see 44 matches being played between eight teams with 160 players, including 16 foreign players.

The city will host the second phase of the event which will take place at the Chamundi Vihar Indoor Stadium from May 24 to 29. A total of 17 games will be played in the city.

Being organised by the New Kabaddi Federation, a brainchild of a group of former international players, the event will see teams like Bangalore Rhinos, Chennai Challengers, Diler Delhi, Telugu Bulls, Pune Pride, Haryana Heroes, Mumbai Cha Raja and Rajasthan Rajputs.

MV Prasad Babu, general secretary of the federation, said that unlike other similar events, 20 per cent of the revenue generated from the event will be shared with the players.