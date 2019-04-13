'Congress-JDS can celebrate Tipu Jayanti, but not Hampi Utsav', says PM Modi in Karnataka 

Pramodkumar Vaidya By

GANGAVATI (KOPPAL): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday targeted the Congress and JDS yet again over corruption and dynastic politics saying the upcoming election will be a fight between “mission and commission” and “nation-first and family-first”.

Addressing a mammoth gathering organised in Gangavati city, Modi charged that for the Congress, JDS and other parties, their mission was just taking commissions.

The earlier government in Karnataka was known for 10% commission, but the incumbent coalition government is a 20% commission one, he remarked.

Further, attacking the Congress over recovery of huge sums of money in Madhya Pradesh, Modi said that it was involved in a fresh scam and termed it as ‘Tughlaq Road Chunavi Jhumla’.

The money allocated for the welfare of children and pregnant women by the Madhya Pradesh government has been snatched by the Congress for purchasing votes in the election, he said.

“The party which was known for scams at sea, earth and space has now snatched the food from the plates of poor children and women. The party which was involved in the Bofors and AgustaWestland helicopter scams was keen to protect the middlemen Ottavio Quattrocchi and Christian Michel,” he said.

In Bengaluru, reacting to Modi’s jibes, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president Dinesh Gundu Rao said, “You are a 100% sarkar, not a 10 or 20% sarkar.’’ He lashed out at Modi saying, “I am asking you a question, I know you cannot answer it. ‘Why did you not order a JPC on the Rafale deal.’?’

Stating that the ‘Mahamilavat’ was only interested in dynastic politics, the PM said they were least bothered about the common man.

“These parties are against ‘Rashtra Rakkshaks’ and don’t feel ashamed to stand along with the ‘Tukde Tukde’ gang to achieve their selfish motives. These people have a dearth of a fund for holding Hampi Utsav, but not for Tipu Sultan Jayanti,” he said.

Appealing to the people to vote in large numbers on the day of voting to strengthen the hands of the Chowkidar, Modi said opposition parties were shaken by the turnout in the first phase of voting on Thursday.