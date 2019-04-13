Sports Authority of Karnataka coaches cry foul over contract termination

Preeja Prasad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Around 100 coaches, recruited by Sports Authority of Karnataka (SAK) last year on a contract basis, are staring at loss of remuneration after their contracts were kept on hold for renewal due to the election code of conduct. The last day for renewal of their contracts was March 18, and the delay could leave them with no salary for two months, the coaches told CE.

They were informed only two weeks ago about the non-renewal of contracts, and were not given prior notice, a boxing coach said on condition of anonymity. “We will have to struggle with no money for two months. They told us that the file has been sent to the finance department for approval of salary but it could not be done due to elections. So now we have to wait with no job,” the coach, who has been working for 10 years and is a SAK member, said.

Another coach said the performance of various sportspersons may get adversely affected if their coaches stop working during this period. “If the coaches are not permanent, it can affect the quality of the sport,” he said.

“The marketing department has to release an ad about the recruitment of coaches, and those interested will have to apply again for a new contract. Due to the election code of conduct, we cannot the ad publish yet. We will do it after April 23, and coaches can then start applying,” Srinivas K, Commissioner, Department of Youth Services and Sports (DYES), and Director General of SAK, said.

SAK officials also said no permanent guarantee can be given for the job. “There is no assurance given on their jobs since they are on contract basis. It is renewed based on their performance report,” a senior official told CE.

With 53 sports federations recognised by SAK, the coaches are engaged for various sports. SAK coaches have been demanding regularisation of their jobs and wage parity, and had even staged an indefinite hunger strike against DYES in 2015. They now say that they may have to resort to the same measure this year too.