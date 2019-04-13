Will Modi wave topple the Congress apple cart in Chamarajnagar in Karnataka?

K Shiva Kumar By

CHAMARAJANAGAR: The battle for Chamarajanagar, claimed proudly by the Congress as its bastion, will be one of the more keenly contested battles this poll season. It is a matter of prestige for the Congress, not to lose the seat to the BJP, which in turn is looking to open its account here. While on paper, there is a candidate fielded by the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) as well, the battle will be fought mostly by R Dhruvanarayan of the Congress and V Srinivasa Prasad, from the BJP.

Dhruvanarayan has in his favour, the image of a workaholic who is very accessible. A two-term MP already, he is looking to score a hatrick in the constituency. Up against him however is veteran dalit leader and former Union Minister V Srinivasa Prasad, a heavyweight in his own right who in the past counted Druvanarayan as his friend and favourite.

Prasad had contested the Lok Sabha elections in 1998 on a JD(S) ticket and surprised everyone when he won the seat, going on to gain a cabinet post.

He eventually moved to state politics and then into a self-imposed retirement from electoral politics. With the BJP asking for his return, he will contest his eighth Lok Sabha elections this year.

The constituency has more than 3 lakh Lingayats with dalits the second highest population followed by Nayakas, Upparas, Kurubas and minorities.

Prasad, known for smart decisions, is hoping to cut into the Lingayat and Nayakas vote, besides getting the dalit votes in the constituency. For this, he is banking on Narendra Modi’s increasing popularity after the Balakot air strikes on Pakistan.

However, with the BJP largely ignoring rural areas so far in its campaign, Prasad will have to pull up his socks and work harder. His counterpart seems to have an unassailable lead of four months, focusing on both urban and rural pockets.

Dhruvanarayan has a simple campaign focused on development work done by him as well as the previous Congress government helmed by Siddaramaiah, who strongly backs him. Siddaramaiah, it is believed, wants to get back at Srinivasa Prasad, who played a crucial role in his defeat in last years assembly elections to G T Devegowda of the JD(S) and has directed all Congress members to work towards victory with a huge margin.

The political scenario in the constituency is not what it was a few elections back as the Congress now have 4 MLA’s and three sitting ministers from various assembly seats in Chamarajanagar, besides former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah himself. However, the BJP, which won two seats here in 2018, seems to be making inroads as it also gave a tough fight in two more seats.

Both Srinivasa Prasad and R Dhruvanarayan are also trying their best to lure away the votes of the tribal community as well as JD(S) supporters, which could help swing the elections. The duo are touring villages with these populations, taking credit for filling up of tanks in drought-hit Chamarajanagar, gauge conversion of railway lines as well as improving infrastructure.

In the middle of the battle of the heavyweights, the BSP seems to have fielded a featherweight aspirant for the title. Shivakumar, the BSP candidate, is a youth leader who prepares aspirants for competitive examinations. His tactic is to reach out to all communities and seek votes.

The BSP, which opened its account in Karnataka in Kollegal last year, is hoping that the fresh face will be preferred over the tried and tested candidates of the BJP and the Congress.

Another factor all candidates need to keep in mind is the large number of Tamil voters in the seat. Over 1 lakh tamil voters are registered in the constituency and the BJP is trying to appeal to them by pointing out that it was BS Yeddyurappa who had installed a statue of poet Thiruvalluvar.

Shivamurthy, a farmer, said, BJP has lost in narrow margins in Chamarajanagar. “But, I am confident that youths from all communities speak of Modi and the surgical strike. This will be a bonus in this election, He also showed notices by the banks asking him to repay the farm loan and feels that this confusion will turn out to be an advantage for BJP.

Srinivasa has lost his charisma: R Dhruvnarayan (Congress)

Is the anti-incumbency factor at work, or is there a Modi wave in Chamarajanagar?

Absolutely not. Where is the anti-incumbency when the people of the constituency are with me? I am accessible round-the-clock. A few BJP leaders are claiming a Modi wave in the constituency, which is not visible.

How has the response from voters been?

People are very courteous towards me, compared to previous polls, as my performance over the past five years is visible.



BJP leaders are claiming that the work done by you is expected from an MP and nothing out of the ordinary...

The charges are baseless. If that is the case, then why didn’t they try to bring Kendriya Vidyalaya to the district, improve the national highway network, introduce more trains, set up schools, hostels and colleges. My work has helped Chamarajanagar lose its backward tag.

Why should you be given another chance?

Solely based on my performance and my dedication to serve the people of the constituency.

Are you apprehensive about BJP fielding Srinivasa Prasad and the BSP fielding a candidate?

No. Srinivasa Prasad has lost his charisma and also his hold on the voters as he last contested the polls in 1998. Despite Prasad and BSP, the Congress is still the darling of the Dalits, minorities, farmers and the poor.

Nation comes first for me : V Srinivasa Prasad (BJP)

You had announced retirement from electoral politics. Why the U-turn then?

There was pressure from party leaders and my followers to contest the polls and strengthen the hands of Modi. For me, nation comes first and not my retirement.

Chamarajanagar is considered a Congress stronghold...

The political landscape in the country has changed. The BJP, which had 2 MPs in 1984, reduced the Congress to 44 in 2014 and increased its tally to 282. I also won on a JD(U) ticket to become a minister.

Is there a Modi wave in Chamarajanagar?

Not just in Chamarajanagar, but across the country.

What is your vision for Chamarajanagar?

I am confident that the BJP-led NDA will return to power. If elected, I will ensure that projects that generate jobs are implemented here. Also, steps will be taken to improve infrastructure and to prevail upon the state government to take up lift irrigation projects.

You were defeated in the Nanjangud bypoll. Won’t Siddaramaiah and others gang up against you in Chamarajnagar?

They used money power and misused the government machinery to defeat me. Siddaramaiah himself lost by over 36,000 votes in Chamundeshwari... what will he do to me?

How confident are you about Dalit votes?

Dalits are politically mature. They are fed up with the weak leadership of the Congress.