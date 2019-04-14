Court acquits Karnataka MLA for suicide attempt

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: BJP MLA of Krishnaraja constituency in Mysuru SA Ramadas has been acquitted in an attempt to commit suicide case, which is otherwise punishable under IPC’s Section 309 by simple imprisonment for a term that may extend to one year. Judge Ramachandra D Huddar, Special Court, acquitted Ramadas in the case registered against him by Kuvempu Nagar police on February 11, 2014.

Ramadas allegedly attempted suicide by hanging from a ceiling fan in a guest house at Srirampur. He was rescued and shifted to a private hospital. Thereafter, he was booked on the statement of his employee Nagendra, a witness. The chargesheet was filed in February 2015.

“If evidences of these witnesses is scrupulously perused, they have been declared hostile witnesses. None of the prosecution witnesses have supported the case. Therefore, evidence of these witnesses will not help the case. The injury mentioned in wound the certificate is grievous in nature. However, it is stated that the exact manner in which suicide was attempted is not stated,” the court said while acquitting the accused.